Olivia Dunne reveals sister Julz Dunne's adorable reaction after 'kidnapping' her for epic birthday gift

Olivia Dunne shared good wishes for her sister Julz Dunne on her 24th birthday and revealed the LSU alum's reaction when she gifted her an expensive gift last week. Livvy is valued at over $4 million in NIL and gifted a luxurious beach house to her mother on her birthday last year.

Olivia surprised Julz with her dream car as a pre-birthday gift on February 1, and in a video released on Tuesday, the LSU gymnast said:

"I'm going to kidnap my sister because I'm going to surprise her with her dream car for her birthday."

The car was seemingly a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and while Julz was "scared" when Olivia took her to the car, she was overwhelmed with happiness after seeing it and thanked the gymnast.

"happy birthday ily @julzdunne …. now come scoop!," Olivia captioned the video

Julz also shared a loving message for Dunne later on her Instagram story, writing:

“No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”

The Dunne sisters are one school year apart and share a close bond. Both the sisters attended LSU and while Julz graduated in kinesiology in 2023, Olivia graduated last December in interdisciplinary studies.

Julz is 'the brains' behind Olivia Dunne's social media presence

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 BBWAA Dinner - Source: Getty

Alongside sharing the same school, Olivia Dunne and her elder sister Julz Dunne also share a massive social media following. While the national championship-winning gymnast has higher with 5.3 million on Instagram only, she told Elle in 2023 that her sister was "sometimes the brains behind the operation” of her social media presence.

Julz has been a paid employee on Olivia's team following her graduation in May 2023 and in an appearance on The Purple Room Podcast that same year, she said she did all the work for her sister's Tiktok adds.

“So any of her TikTok ads, I’m the one who edits, directs films, all of them," Julz Dunne said

The 24-year-old further added that she loved it and would continue to do it for her sister and as well as other athletes.

“I really love doing that. It’s awesome and it’s just something that I would love to continue doing for her, for myself, for other athletes, for really anyone,” she added.

Olivia Dunne had joked she would move to LinkedIn following a temporary ban on TikTok last month but the sisters are back to business after US President Donald Trump halted the ban for a month.

