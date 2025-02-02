  • home icon
  "I don't think you guys understand"- Olivia Dunne leaves her sister gushing as she surprises her with special gift on birthday

"I don't think you guys understand"- Olivia Dunne leaves her sister gushing as she surprises her with special gift on birthday

By Riddhi Acharya

Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:16 GMT

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:16 GMT
2024 NCAA Division I Women
Olivia Dunne surprises her sister with a major birthday gift (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne, the highest-paid collegiate gymnast in the NCAA, recently used her money to surprise her elder sister Julz with a major birthday gift. The 22-year-old gifted her sibling a Jeep, leading to Julz calling her the ‘best sister ever’.

Dunne first rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she began sharing videos of her life as a student-athlete on various social media platforms. Over the past five years, the gymnast's popularity has grown, and she is currently valued at $6 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

Recently, Olivia Dunne pulled out all the stops, surprising her elder sister Julz with a Jeep as an early birthday present. Julz shared the news in an Instagram story, writing:

“No I don't think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thanks you for the early birthday gift @livvydunne, I love youuuuuuu.”

Dunne reshared the story with her 5.3 million followers.

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (@livvydunne/IG)

The two sisters share a close bond, with the gymnast previously crediting Julz as the brains behind the operation in an interview with Elle Magazine. According to the youngster, the duo manages her social media fame together.

Olivia Dunne’s sister discusses her role in the gymnast's success

While Olivia Dunne is the face of her brand, her sister Julz works closely with the gymnast to ensure her continued success.

In an appearance on LSU’s ‘ThePurple Room’ Podcast, Julz discussed her role in her sister's brand. The kinesiology major revealed that she handles a large part of her sister's behind-the-scenes work, including filming ads and collaborating with brands. She said (at 7:21):

“I mean, I do a lot of behind the scenes work with my sister. So a lot of people don't know (this, but) aside from my social media I do a lot of work with her. So talk ads, like I'm the one who edits, directs, films all of them. I work with all the brands so like Forever 21 and American Eagle, like I'm the one like talking to them. I'm the one like filming the ads, making all the corrections. Literally I'm just like ‘Olivia just say this’ and stand like this for the shot. I really love doing that, it's awesome it's just something I totally would love to continue doing for her and for myself."

Outside of work, Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz often make the most of their time with each other. The duo took a trip to Paris for the 2024 Games last year and even had a small vacation in Cabo, Mexico.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
