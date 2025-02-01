Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known on LSU Tigers' meet against Missouri as team records season-high performance

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently expressed her feelings after the Tigers scored 198.000 points during their meet against Missouri on Friday (Jan 31). The Tigers won the contest as Missouri managed to score 197.175.

Aleah Finnegan and Kailin Chio impressed with their all-around scores of 39.325 and 39.650, respectively. Finnegan's scores in the event included 9.925 in vaults, 9.800 in uneven bars, 9.850 in beam balance, and 9.750 in floors while Chio had 9.875 in vaults, 9.925 in bars, 9.950 in beam, and 9.900 in floors.

The 2024 NCAA all-around champion, Haleigh Bryant, also scored an impressive 9.950 in floors as LSU Tigers clinched their fifth victory of this 2025 season. Following the victory, the SEC network shared several glimpses of LSU's victory against Missouri at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The video featured the LSU gymnasts performing their routines during the meet.

"The PMAC was rockin,’" the caption of the post remarked.

Despite not featuring in any of the four apparatuses on Friday, Olivia Dunne shared her reaction for her teammates in the comments. She wrote:

"This meet was my super bowl"

Screenshot of Dunne's comment for LSU's match against Missouri (Image via: SEC Network's Instagram handle)

The LSU Tigers will next face Alabama at the Coleman Coliseum on Friday (Feb 7).

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts about the scoring in the NCAA gymnastics

Olivia Dunne with teammates Chase Brock and Alexis Jeffrey before LSU's meet against the Florida Gators (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the scoring in NCAA gymnastics events. In an interview, Dunne shared that too many deductions hamper the continuity of a gymnastics meet similar to what continuous flags do to a football game.

Additionally, she also mentioned that she has received several questions regarding this from the fans which forced her to raise this subject in the public domain. She said (via Marca):

"People understand what a perfect 10 is and want people who do things that look great to be rewarded. Too many deductions taken at a judge's discretion feels the same as watching a basketball game constantly interrupted with penalties or a football game with flags on every play. The number of questions I am currently getting from fans about the scoring is significant enough for me to share this concern."

During the interview, Dunne clarified that her statements is for the gymnastics discipline and not just for her college LSU and also remarked that losing audience because of this points deduction can also hamper the financial quotient of the sport.

