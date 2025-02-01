Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne uses NFL comparison to share her feeling about LSU's vault rotation

Olivia Dunne is the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, Skenes is not the only great athlete in that relationship, as Dunne is a superstar gymnast at the collegiate level.

Dunne is one of the most recognizable athletes on social media, and she frequently uses Instagram to share glimpses of herself and her team. On Friday, Dunne posted a video to her Instagram story and also provided an NFL-themed comment. The video was originally posted by the SEC Network, as it shows the entire LSU team dominating the vault. Dunne shows off how she felt about her team's performance by saying:

"This vault rotation was my Super Bowl."

Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team are looking for a second straight NCAA championship in women's gymnastics. Paul Skenes has been in attendance for several events throughout the offseason, as he is there to support his girlfriend.

Dunne was a popular figure at PNC Park during the 2024 Major League Baseball season, as she would show up when Paul Skenes was on the mound. Skenes went 11-3 during his rookie campaign and pitched to an ERA of just 1.96.

Skenes and Olivia Dunne first met when they were both in attendance at LSU, and they have quickly become a power couple on social media.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne excited to "Hit Nukes" off her boyfriend

MLB The Show 25 just recently revealed the cover for the upcoming release, and Paul Skenes is one of three players to grace the cover. Skenes is joined by Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson, and they are three of the brightest young stars in the game.

Skenes took to Instagram to recognize the announcement from MLB and also congratulated the other two players that made the cover.

Olivia Dunne couldn't let the Instagram post go without making a witty comment of her own, and she expressed her excitement about playing the game.

"Can’t wait to hit nukes off u babe," she wrote.

Skenes will soon begin his second season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and try to build on his great start. Olivia Dunne might get the chance to hit against him on a video game, but she will focus on gymnastics until that time comes.

