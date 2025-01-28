Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases Pirates star after he features on MLB The Show 25 cover

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are one of the bigger power couples MLB currently has to offer. That, however, doesn't mean they don't like to poke fun at one another just to keep it real throughout the couple's demanding day-to-day.

On Tuesday, MLB The Show recently announced the cover athletes for the video game's 2025 installment, and Paul Skenes was announced as one of three young up-and-coming baseball players to share top billing of the combined effort between Sony Interactive Entertainment and San Diego Studio.

Paul Skenes posted to his Instagram account about how excited he was to share the cover with Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson a few hours after the news broke.

Olivia Dunne commented on the post immediately. Instead of congratulating her beau for the achievement, she poked fun, writing:

"Can’t wait to hit nukes off u babe."

With Paul Skenes training to build off his NL Rookie of the Year season and Olivia Dunne coming off helping the LSU gymnastics team to a national championship, the couple nevertheless refuses to take life so seriously.

Paul Skenes: One of many young stalwarts taking MLB by storm

The staff ace of the Pittsburgh Pirates gave baseball fans a glimpse into his greatness throughout his rookie season. Although Pittsburgh finished 10 games under .500 and brought up the rear of the NL Central, the right-hander still went 11-3 with a sub 2.00 ERA and nasty 170:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Sharing the cover with Skenes, Elly De La Cruz has also made a splash in the majors with his electric bat and blistering speed, leaving dust clouds in his wake on the base paths.

Though last season's 31.3% strikeout rate was alarming, it was an improvement from his rookie season with the Cincinnati Reds. So, too, were his 67 stolen bases. He also saw improvements in stat categories across the board, including batting average (.259), on-base percentage (.339), slugging percentage (.471) and OPS (.809).

Gunnar Henderson, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year, has proven to be the lynchpin of a much-improved Baltimore Orioles team that's averaged 96 wins and gone to the playoffs since the infielder became a mainstay in the everyday lineup.

The All-Star got some notoriety in the MVP race a season ago, finishing fourth in voting, by way of hitting for career highs across the board, which included launching 37 rockets into the cheap seats and knocking in 92 runs.

