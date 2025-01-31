Olivia Dunne gives honest take on the speciality of floor exercise event ahead of LSU-Missouri meet

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently explained the specialty of floor exercises. This comes just a few days after she and her team faced an away defeat against Arkansas at the Barnhill Arena on January 24.

The Razorbacks accumulated a score of 196.875, while the Tigers were left trailing by 0.275 points (196.600). Fifth-year gymnast Dunne featured only in the floor exercises and scored 9.700. 2024 Paris Olympics alternate Joscelyn Roberson was one of the top performers for Arkansas, with an all-around score of 39.350.

In an interview just a few days after her floors routine in the Arkansas meet, Dunne shared that the apparatus of floor exercises demands several provisions, such as grace and personality, which makes it one of the most unique events. She said (via ESPNW):

"I think it's a combination of a bunch of different things, you have to be powerful, graceful and have great tumbling but also your personality can shine through the dance which I think makes this event very unique."

Notably, Dunne has a career-high score of 9.900 on the floors that she registered last year during the NCAA Fayetteville regionals.

Olivia Dunne's side, LSU Tigers, have registered four wins in their six meets. Their next competition is on Friday (Jan. 31) against Missouri at the Baton Rouge.

Olivia Dunne opened up about her thoughts regarding the future of women's sports

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the current situation of women's gymnastics at the NCAA level. Dunne has been competing in this collegiate circuit since 2021 and is in her last year in the 2025 season.

Dunne remarked that the vacant seats of the arena during the NCAA gymnastics' meet are concerning from her perspective. Additionally, she also mentioned that the organizers and the NCAA should make provisions to entertain the fans and increase the viewership numbers. She said (via Marca):

"I am sitting here watching NCAA gymnastics, and the empty seats are concerning. I care deeply about the growth of women's sports, especially in the NCAA. If you want fans to enjoy the sport and increase viewership, you have to look at what makes the crowds go crazy!"

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also shared her concern regarding the scoring in NCAA events and remarked that too many deductions are being made by the judges that affects the viewership.

