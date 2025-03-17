Olivia Dunne jetted off to a mysterious location following the end of the regular season of college gymnastics last week. The American gymnast is in her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers.

Dunne has been sidelined from LSU's gymnastics team for over a month due to a knee injury but attended her senior night with her family last week. The 22-year-old has now 'secretly left school' and announced that she was going for a secret work trip.

The national champion made the announcement in a TikTok video on March 16 and wrote:

"Secretly leaving school, going to a secret location for a secret work trip."

Dunne has been dealing with a fractured patella since last month and has missed seven consecutive meets. She was however present at last week's regular-season finale as LSU defeated the Auburn Tigers 198.200-197.550, to win the regular-season SEC championship.

While it's unclear if Dunne will compete again this season, the Tigers' head coach Jay Clark appeared to be optimistic about her return and claimed that she would be at least able to compete in one event. LSU will next take the mat in the SEC Championships on March 22 before going for the national championship defense in April.

Olivia Dunne addresses whether she regrets returning to LSU for the fifth year

Olivia Dunne during LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne didn't plan to return to LSU for the fifth year as part of the COVID-19 eligibility. However, when the Lady Tigers won the NCAA women's gymnastics championships last year, she wanted more taste of that victory and returned for one more shot at national glory.

However, as the knee injury sidelined Livvy for over a month, she was asked whether returning for the fifth year was worthwhile and she replied "100%."

“I have no regrets. I competed in three events in one meet for the first time in my college career — bars, floor and beam (Jan. 11 in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad). To be able to do that was so cool. It’s an experience I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I can’t wait to bring my family back one day to LSU, my future children, and show them the banners from the time when I was at LSU," Olivia Dunne told Nola.com in an interview.

Dunne joined LSU in the 2021 season and earned All-America honors on bars. She has also been named a Scholastic All-American multiple times and graduated in interdisciplinary studies, focusing on leadership, sociology, and communication last year.

