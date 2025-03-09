Haleigh Bryant makes her feelings known with an emotional note after final appearance at LSU Gymnastics' Arena on seniors' night 

Haleigh Bryant penned a heartfelt note after bidding adieu to LSU Gymnastics on seniors' night. Bryant was one of the multiple LSU senior gymnasts, including Olivia Dunne, Chase Brock, Aleah Finnegan, Alexis Jeffrey, KJ Johnson, Tori Tatum, and Kathryn Weilbacher, who bid the program goodbye during a clash against No.10 Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, March 7.

Ad

She signed a letter of intent to join the Tigers in 2019 and competed in the 2021 freshman season. Bryant holds the record for most perfect 10s in LSU history, with 18, including 10 on vault, four on bars, one on beam, and three on floor. She also holds the program record for the highest all-around score of 39.925 points, which she registered at the Podium Challenge on March 8, 2024.

Winning 94 career individual titles, Bryant holds the most number (30) of all-around titles in LSU history. Following the senior night, Bryant expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent LSU, stating it was a privilege.

Ad

Trending

"It’s truly been an honor to wear the purple and gold,"Bryant wrote. "Thank you @lsugym for making all my dreams come true!!🤍"

Ad

The Gold and Purple squad surpassed the University of Georgia with a significant lead of 198.575-197.175 on senior night. She shared a picture of herself from her last match at the PMAC on her Instagram story and wrote:

"I'm not okay! The best 5 years I could've asked for!! It's truly been an honor to wear the purple and gold. Forever LSU."

Screenshot of Bryant's Instagram story (@haleighbryant).

Olivia Dunne, Sierra Ballard, and other gymnasts admire Haleigh Bryant following the farewell at the seniors' night

Haleigh Bryant of the LSU Tigers against the George Washington Revolutionaries in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Haleigh Bryant received admiration from fellow gymnasts after she bid adieu to the Tigers Gymnastics program at the seniors' night. Fellow senior and social media sensation Olivia Dunne praised her, writing:

Ad

"Da 🐐 5ever."

Sierra Ballard drafted an emotional message for the all-around gymnast.

"cheers to the best 5 years w the best person in the best place," Ballard wrote. "I’m absolutely obsessed w u."

"You are incredible, so so proud of you," Freshman Kailin Chio chimed.

Screenshot of the Instagram post (@haleighbryant).

Reflecting on her freshman year with Bryant, Lexi Zeiss wrote:

Ad

"The best year with you ❤️"

Screenshot of the Instagram post (@haleighbryant).

Haleigh Bryant competed in the all-around event on Friday at the seniors' night, collecting 39.750 points, including 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on uneven bars, 9.950 on balance beam, and 9.975 on floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback