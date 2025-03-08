Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, and other Tigers' senior gymnasts bid teary goodbye to LSU on seniors night

Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, and the rest of LSU's senior gymnasts shared an emotional farewell to the program on senior night. The memorable night was held on Friday, March 7, 2025, during a faceoff against No.10 Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The emotional night witnessed senior Tigers, including Dunne, Bryant, Chase Brock, Aleah Finnegan, Alexis Jeffrey, KJ Johnson, Tori Tatum, and Kathryn Weilbacher, bid farewell to the program. After contributing to the program's historic feat of clinching their first-ever national championship in 2024, Dunne continued her collegiate circuit with the Gold and Purple pack in the fifth year as a super senior.

The squad defeated the University of Georgia with a substantial lead of 198.575-197.175 on senior night. The program shared a few pictures on social media, giving a glimpse of the sentimental moment to fans.

"So much love for our seniors 💜," the caption read.

However, the Tigers' gymnast and social media star was devastated as she had to miss competing during seniors night after enduring a knee injury. She gave an update about the situation before the clash, stating:

"“Hi friends! Unfortunately I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. “It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! – Liv.” (via nypost.com)

After concluding the regular season on Friday, March 14, 2025, against Auburn University, the program will gear up for the SEC and NCAA Championships.

Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of the Mardi Gras parade while attending it as the Grand Marshal

Olivia Dunne rides during the 2025 Krewe of Endymion Parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by WireImage)

Olivia Dunne recently attended the Mardi Gras parade as a Grand Marshal, where she was seen donning an emerald green floor-length gown that featured a huge emerald green trail fitted with bold emerald roses.

She was seen delighting in the festive vibes as she tossed purple beaded necklaces to fans. In the carousel of pictures shared by Dunne, she was seen posing for the pictures with the popular American singer-songwriter, Katy Perry, who delivered a performance at the end of the parade, also known as Endymion Extravaganza. Sharing the pictures, Dunne wrote:

"Earned my beads!"

The significant recognition received by Olivia Dunne can be attributed to her massive following on all social media platforms.

