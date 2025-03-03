"Did not disappoint" - Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine makes feelings known as she attends her first Mardi Gras with gymnast as Grand Marshal

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine recently made her feelings known after attending her first Mardi Gras parade on March 1, 2025. Olivia Dunne received the honor of being the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans before Mardi Gras.

The LSU gymnast and social media sensation etched her name in history by becoming the first gymnast to receive the honor, which was announced on February 12, 2025. The distinguished recognition can be attributed to Dunne's large fan base across all social media platforms.

Katherine was seen posing alongside David Dunne at the Caesars Superdome while donning a violet floor length dress. Dunne's mother was also seen flaunting the beads she collected during the parade and elevated her look with a beautiful flower around her right wrist. She took to social media to share a few glimpses from the celebratory night and wrote:

"First Mardi Gras did not disappoint 💜💚💛"

One of the videos from Dunne's mother's post featured the gymnast delighting the parade while throwing the beads and waving her hands. The gymnast couldn't stop gushing over her mother and penned her admiration by commenting on the post. She wrote:

"Typical slay."

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

Olivia Dunne stuns in a green dress at the Mardi Gras parade while attending it as the Grand Marshal

Olivia Dunne arrives at her parade float during the 2025 Krewe Of Endymion Parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wire Image)

Olivia Dunne attended the Mardi Gras parade as a Grand Marshal in an emerald green gown. She paired her floor-length dress with a huge emerald green trail fittled with same bold roses. Embracing the festive vibes, she completed the look with striking beads and was seen tossing purple beaded necklaces to fans.

Dunne also shared a picture with the popular American singer-songwriter, Katy Perry, who was present to deliver a performance at the end of the parade, also known as Endymion Extravaganza. Dunne's massive social media following of 8 million TikTok followers and 5.3 million Instagram followers helped her earn the recent recognition.

For one of her outfits, Dunne was seen donning a white and blue crop top, which she paired with a sparkling short skirt. She enhanced her look with the purple beads necklace that featured herself in LSU's leotard. Sharing the stunning pictures and videos, the Tigers' gymnast wrote:

"Earned my beads!"

Dunne will next be seen competing for the Tigers on Friday March 7, 2025, against Georgia.

