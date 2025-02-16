"She's a bada**" - Olivia Dunne names celebrity who left her starstruck at the Super Bowl

Olivia Dunne recently acknowledged being starstruck on meeting a celebrity at the Super Bowl Weekend. The electrifying evening witnessed several influential figures adding splendor to the event with their presence on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The LSU gymnast and social media star was recently seen cheering for her team at the faceoff against Oklahoma at the Maravich Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Following the clash, she attended a rapid-fire round. When asked about the last time she was starstruck by a celebrity, she highlighted Martha Stewart's presence at the Super Bowl.

"I was starstruck at the Super Bowl, meeting Martha Stewart. She's a bada**," Dunne acknowledged.

The American businesswoman and writer opted for a laidback look at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, donning a white dress shirt and slacks paired with a sheer rose cardigan. She enhanced the look with an offbeat animal print purse choice and gold sneakers. The 83-year-old coordinated the look with big golden hoops and a necklace.

Dunne was present at the action-packed event with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. While the MLB player opted for a classic white t-shirt with a black jacket, and trousers, Dunne was sported in a backless red top with denim jeans. She elevated her look with white heels and completed her outfit with a beautiful hairstyle, featuring a white bow. Dunne completed her look with a transparent bag.

Olivia Dunne becomes the first gymnast receives major honor of holding the Grand Marshal title at Mardi Gras

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers during a meet against the Florida Gators at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was recently announced as Grand Marshal by ABC affiliate WBRZ 2 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Dunne will ride as royalty in the Krewe of Endymion parade on March 1, 2025, in New Orleans.

She will become the first gymnast to have ever received this honor, which she received because of her huge social media following, including 8 million TikTok followers and 5.3 million Instagram followers. Dunne will be joined by other powerful personalities, including pop singer Katy Perry, who will be seen performing at the conclusion of the parade, also known as the Endymion Extravaganza.

The LSU gymnast has earned millions through deals and endorsements and has also featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for two consecutive years. Having competed in four meets so far in the season, Olivia Dunne is expected to next compete at Memorial Coliseum against Kentucky Gymnastics.

