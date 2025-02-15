Olivia Dunne shares an adorable picture of pottery session with her boyfriend Paul Skenes as they celebrate Valentine's Day

Olivia Dunne is lighting up the internet with an adorable photo of herself and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, taking a pottery class for Valentine's Day. With Skenes' season ending and Dunne preparing for her next match, the couple chose a cozy pottery session to celebrate the day of love.

Dunne and Skenes met on the LSU campus, where the gymnast occasionally spotted him but didn't know him well. Their romance began when Dunne saw him in a dugout during a baseball game, and they later went on an ice cream date. The couple publicly opened up about their relationship in 2023.

On February 14, 2025, Dunne posted a photo of her and Skenes taking a pottery class, where she was seen helping the MLB star. Dunne added three heart emojis to the Instagram story.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

While Dunne will make her appearance in the NCAA circuit after returning for her fifth year, Skenes concluded his season by being named the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year.

Dunne was recently honored with the role of Grand Marshal for the 2025 Endymion Parade, which will be held on March 1 in New Orleans.

Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes make a joint appearance at Super Bowl weekend

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo via Getty Images)

A few days ago, Olivia Dunne made headlines as she attended the 2025 Super Bowl weekend with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The event took place on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Skenes was seen wearing a white t-shirt, paired with a black jacket and trousers, while Dunne dazzled in a backless red top with wide denim. She completed her look with white heels and a unique hairstyle featuring a white ribbon bow. The gymnast opted for minimal accessories and carried a chic transparent bag.

Recently, Dunne shared a glimpse of herself perfecting her routine on the uneven bars during the 2025 NCAA season. So far, she has competed in four meets for the Purple and Gold Pack.

Olivia Dunne will next compete for the LSU Tigers against Oklahoma Gymnastics on Friday night at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

