Olivia Dunne drops a three-word reaction as she shares a glimpse of her impressive uneven bars training routine 

Olivia Dunne recently shared a glimpse of her uneven bars training amid her super senior year in the NCAA circuit. So far in the 2025 season, Dunne has competed in four meets for the LSU Tigers.

Dunne competed in nine meets for the Tigers last season, contributing to their historic victory. She achieved a career-high score of 9.900 on the floor exercise at both the Podium Challenge and the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Second Round. The team's total score of 198.225 points surpassed those of California and Utah, who scored 197.850 and 197.800 points, respectively.

The LSU gymnast and social media sensation recently shared a video of herself honing her skills on the uneven bars at the LSU Gymnastics Training Facility in Baton Rouge, LA. Dunne penned a heartfelt caption as well.

"I 🤍 flipping," she wrote.

In the 2025 season thus far, she has competed once in the uneven bars event at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, held at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. She delivered a great routine to score 9.725 points.

Olivia Dunne makes an appearance in a stunning red top at the Super Bowl weekend with her boyfriend Paul Skenes

In Picture: Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her exhilaration as she attended the Super Bowl weekend between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Super Bowl was held on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs with a significant lead of 40-22, denying the Chiefs a three-peat victory.

The LSU Tigers' gymnast and social media star Dunne was seen donning a red backless top, which she paired with a wide blue jeans. The gymnast complemented the look with white heels. She opted for a chic hairstyle, featuring a white ribbon bow at the back. Dunne completed her look with a transparent bag and minimal jewelry, including diamond hoops and a dainty golden bracelet.

The gymnast was present at the electrifying night with her boyfriend Paul Skenes (an MLB player), who was seen wearing a classic black and white combination of jacket and trousers.

Olivia Dunne will be seen competing next on Friday, February 14, at the 1Maravich Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

