Olivia Dunne makes an appearance with her boyfriend Paul Skenes at Super Bowl weekend donning dazzling red top

Artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne made waves with her boyfriend Paul Skenes (MLB player) as they appeared at the Super Bowl weekend. The event was scheduled for Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The couple met on the LSU campus, where Dunne would sometimes see him but had no idea who he was. Their love blossomed when Dunne spotted him in a dugout during a baseball game, followed by an ice cream date.

Dunne and Skenes opened up about their relationship to the public when the LSU gymnast shared a selfie sporting a Pittsburgh Pirates cap in 2023. After the gymnast recently returned to the Tigers' squad for her super senior year and Skenes concluded his season by earning the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year, they appeared together at the Super Bowl weekend.

While Skenes was seen donning a classic black and white jacket and trousers, Dunne wore a backless red top with wide denim. She paired the look with white sneakers and completed her outfit with a beautiful hairstyle, featuring a white ribbon bow. The social media star also carried a bag to enhance her look.

Paul Skenes opens up on how his girlfriend Olivia Dunne helps him manage his growing social media fame

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne on the set of ESPN College GameDay at the LSU Quad in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne has built an impressive following of 5.4m on Instagram and 159.2k on X. Following his remarkable 2024 season with the Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes has gathered a new following with 591k followers on Instagram. He opened up on how the gymnast helps him navigate the newly gained online attention.

"She got to that point in her life a little bit earlier than I did. So, with the Draft and all of that, she was able to help me with those experiences. And I think I’m able to help her. We’re definitely able to share some of those experiences and help each other out," he said (via ESPN.com).

After LSU's historic win last year at the NCAA Championship, Dunne made her return. She will next be seen competing for the Tigers against the Oklahoma Gymnastics on Friday, February 14, at the home arena Maravich Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

