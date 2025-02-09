The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday. Both teams reached this point after impressive regular seasons and stellar postseason runs.

Let's examine the home team for the matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is the home team for Super Bowl 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the designated home team for Super Bowl 2025. Thus, the Eagles will appear as the home side in the Super Bowl promo and on the scoreboard.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to USA Today, the Eagles' status as the home team is due to scheduling. The NFL has a set system for determining the home and away teams for the big game.

It started in Super Bowl 1, which occurred at the LA Coliseum. The home team for that game was the Green Bay Packers of the NFC, and it has rotated ever since. Last year's Super Bowl had the Kansas City Chiefs as the home team in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. This time, they'll be the away team as they go against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025.

The formula is straightforward. The AFC representative will be the home team in even-numbered years, while the NFC's representative is the designated home team in odd-numbered years.

Expand Tweet

How did the Philadelphia Eagles get to Super Bowl 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles had an impressive run to Super Bowl 2025. They started the season as one of the favorites to win the NFC, and they lived up to the billing.

The Eagles compiled a 14-3 regular-season record. Their only losses were against the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders. That earned them the NFC East title and a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

The Packers were no match for Saquon Barkley and Co., as the Eagles ran out 22-10 victors. Next up was a divisional-round game against the Sean McVay-coached LA Rams. The Eagles dominated the Rams, winning by a scoreline of 28-22.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders by a 55-23 scoreline to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 2025. Next up is a date against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who will come out on top? Let us know in the comments section below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback