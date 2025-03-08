Olivia Dunne gets emotional as she dons LSU colors for the last time at the PMAC after heartbreaking confession about her participation

Olivia Dunne is competing in her fifth and final year for LSU. Recently, the gymnast got emotional as she prepared for her last meet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre, the Tigers’ home ground, after a heartbreaking confession about her participation.

Dunne first signed her National Letter of Intent with LSU in November 2019 and started competing for her team in the 2020-2021 season. During her freshman year, the gymnast regularly competed on the uneven bars, averaging a score of 9.844, and earning All-America honors. Over the next three years, Dunne took a step back from competitions as she dealt with multiple injuries.

Olivia Dunne is now preparing for her final meet with the Tigers on home ground but recently announced that she will not compete at the event due to a knee injury. Taking to her Instagram stories, the gymnast donned the team's trademark purple leotard and expressed her emotions as she geared up for the meet alongside her fellow fifth-year seniors Haleigh Byrant, Sierra Ballard, and Chase Brock. She wrote:

“One last time in the PMAC with my sisters 💜”

Via Dunne's Instagram story (@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne details injury that will keep her out of senior night

Dunne in action for LSU (Image Source: Getty)

In June 2024, Olivia Dunne announced that she would return to the LSU Tigers for a fifth and final year, explaining that she felt she had more to give as an individual competitor.

Dunne began her 2025 season strong, competing for the Tigers on multiple meets, delivering impressive performances on the beam and floor. However, a few weeks into the season, the gymnast was forced to sit out meets as she dealt with an injury in her knee. On Friday, March 7, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to announce that the injury would keep her from competing at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre on senior night and explained the nature of her condition. She wrote:

“Hi friends! Unfortunately I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me. Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! -Liv.”

After the Tigers’ meet against Georgia on home ground, they will take on Auburn on March 14 before heading to the SEC Championships on March 22. With her injury, it remains unclear whether Olivia Dunne will be in action for the remainder of the season.

