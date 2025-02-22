"I felt like I couldn't breathe" - Olivia Dunne shares horrors of navigating the pressure of attention amid massive popularity during early NCAA days

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the challenges of managing the intense attention that came her way in the initial days of NCAA gymnastics. Dunne enrolled in the Tigers program as a freshman in 2021. Following LSU gymnastics' historic NCAA victory last season, she returned to the squad for her super senior year.

She soon became the most recognizable college athlete, boasting over eight million followers on TikTok and five million on Instagram. Since the NIL policy in 2021, her endorsements are estimated at $4.1 million (via ESPN.com).

The 22-year-old reflected on the initial period of collegiate gymnastics, acknowledging that the spotlight was overwhelming and highlighting the pressure of success. Dunne added that she navigated the situation and now views it as a blessing to help raise awareness for gymnastics and women's sports.

"I was 18 years old when everything changed, and I felt like I couldn't breathe," She said. "I felt like I couldn't make a mistake. But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success," she said (via ESPN.com).

"But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me," Dunne added.

Olivia Dunne receives the honor of holding Grand Marshal title at Mardi Gras

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers in action against the Oklahoma Sooners in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne etched her name in history by becoming the first gymnast to receive the honor of holding the Grand Marshal title at Mardi Gras. The LSU gymnast's precious feat was announced on February 12, 2025.

She will ride as royalty in the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans on March 1, 2025. The valued distinction can be attributed to her huge online presence and following.

The gymnast and social media star has competed in four meets this season. She will next compete in the Podium Challenge against George Washington at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on February 28.

