"Crown her"- Olivia Dunne, Zoe Miller and other LSU gymnasts react as Aleah Finnegan shares glimpses from her 'Mardi Pardi'

LSU’s artistic gymnast and celebrated internet personality Olivia Dunne recently shared her two-word optimistic reaction to Aleah Finnegan’s competition highlights. Along with Dunne, both of LSU’s acclaimed gymnasts, Zoe Miller and Lexi Zeiss, also shared their reactions.

The No. 2 LSU Tigers have recently defeated the No. 35 George Washington with a concluding score of 198.125 - 195.475. In the vault event, Finnegan scored 9.825, on bars, a score of 9.85, and in the beam event she registered 9.925. Olivia Dunne expressed her cheerful thoughts to Finnegan’s Instagram post as she equated her performance to the festival of Mardi Gras.

In 2024, Dunne was named to the WCGA Academic All-American and Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll. During her senior year, she participated in nine meets and at the floor events, she participated eight times. Finnegan, who is a four-time medalist from the Southeast Asian Games, mentioned in her post:

"My kind of Mardi Pardi ✨💚💜💛"

To which Olivia Dunne reacted:

“crown her.”

The three-time Pan American Championship medalist, Lexi Zeiss, also commented, adding:

“So beautiful.”

Zoe Miller, who has two gold medals from Pan American Games and three medals from Pan American Championships, also expressed her thoughts sans words, mentioning:

“🔥❤️”

Screenshot of comments by LSU gymnasts Olivia Dunne, Zoe Miller and Lexi Zeiss | Credits IG/aleahfinn

The LSU Tigers concluded their victory with one of the greatest performances of the season. Their win against George Washington marked the team's third win this year with a score above 198, as per LSU Sports. Their next home game will be against the Georgia GymDogs.

Olivia Dunne reflects on continuing the NCAA Championship legacy with LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne of LSU 2024 Archive - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne is one of the rising talents in collegiate gymnastics and has won numerous accolades during her career. She has become the most followed NCAA athlete on social media and has amassed multiple NIL deals. During her appearance in the New York Post Sports segment, she shared her thoughts on expanding the 2024 NCAA Champion LSU and its legacy.

“We won but it's time to turn the page like it's a new year, new group of girls, it's a different team. A lot of the girls came back for the fifth year that were seniors last year but it's a new year and a new mindset. I think there's no lack of talent, it's just that we got to put all the pieces together and see what happens going for a second straight one,” she shared [1:23 onwards].

In 2021, Dunne was named to the WCGA Academic All-American and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. She also operates “The Livvy Fund”, a program aimed at connecting female student athletes at LSU to brands and helping them navigate NIL deals.

