Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts to Tigers' gymnast bidding emotional farewell to LSU on seniors night

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine penned a heartfelt message for LSU fans as the Tigers' gymnast bid an emotional farewell to the program on seniors night. This came on Friday, March 7, against No. 10 Georgia at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Following the clash, Dunne shared a glimpse of the night with the fans, where she is present with her parents, Katherine and David Dunne, and her sister Julz. Overcome by emotions, she can be seen waving at the fans. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Tigers' gymnast conveyed her gratitude towards the fans for their unwavering support and love and wrote:

"Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!💜 #seniornight #gymnastics #lsu #college #senior."

Dunne's mother Katherine also praised the Tigers' fans and penned a heartwarming message in the comments section, writing:

"So much love for Tiger fans! They are the best ❤️."

The night also witnessed other LSU seniors such as Haleigh Bryant, Chase Brock, Aleah Finnegan, Alexis Jeffrey, KJ Johnson, Tori Tatum, and Kathryn Weilbacher bidding farewell to the program. Although Dunne was present at LSU's seniors night, she did not compete due to a knee injury, dealing with an avulsion fracture of the patella.

After concluding the regular season against Auburn University on March 14, Dunne and her other LSU gymnasts will gear up for the SEC and NCAA Championships.

Kailin Chio, Haleigh Bryant, and other gymnasts express their admiration towards Olivia Dunne following the seniors night

Olivia Dunne received admiration from Kailin Chio, Haleigh Bryant, and other gymnasts as she bid farewell to LSU following the seniors night. 2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist Hezly Rivera expressed her love for Dunne in the comments section of the farewell video by posting two purple hearts.

The Gold and Purple pack's all-around freshman Chio expressed her pride in Dunne and wrote:

"My shayla, I'm so proud of you."

Another LSU senior, Bryant also conveyed her love for Dunne and wrote:

"Love you sm!! Beyond proud of you🤍."

After signing the letter of intent with the Tigers squad in 2019, Olivia Dunne joined the Tigers gymnastics team in 2021 as a freshman. After helping the squad bag their historic national championship title in 2024, Dunne continued her collegiate career with the Gold and Purple pack in the fifth year as a super senior.

