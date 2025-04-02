  • home icon
  • Kim Mulkey mulls over LSU retirement plans after daunting Elite Eight exit: "Maybe that's when it's time to retire"

Kim Mulkey mulls over LSU retirement plans after daunting Elite Eight exit: "Maybe that's when it's time to retire"

By Koby del Rosario
Modified Apr 02, 2025 14:55 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn
Kim Mulkey in the loss to the UCLA Bruins. - Source: James Snook, Imagn

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey fell short of leading her team to a second national title in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers, seeded third in Spokane Regional 1, advanced to the Elite Eight but lost 72-65 to No. 1 UCLA.

Mulkey and her team now focus on preparing for the 2025-26 season, aiming for a strong comeback. On Tuesday's edition of 104.5 ESPN, Mulkey was asked about her coaching morals, specifically how she deals with players of a different generation.

Mulkey said,

"I think I really have to keep telling myself a couple of things when I lay in bed at night and say my prayers. There is more good in this world than bad. I have to say that. We just see the bad. I also say, 'God, I know young people's deep win in life is for somebody to push them to become what they're capable of becoming.' I just have to believe those things." (6:55)
Mulkey then added that if and when the truth for her is getting tested, then that may be the time for Mulkey to mull over plans of retiring from being a college coach.

Mulkey added,

"And maybe that's my answer to your question. When I don't feel like that is still the truth and what I believe, then maybe that's when it's time to retire. The critics, the people that, you know, the haters as the young people call it — I don't hear any of that because I don't live in a social media world. I think when I speak."
"Whether you agree with me or you disagree with me, I have to believe that it's refreshing to have a coach who speaks how she feels. When I can't do that, and I get up there and it's fake and phony, and I have to think about what I say because it has to be politically correct, maybe that's the time to step down."
In 2023, Mulkey's LSU won its first national championship after a 102-85 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

LSU Tigers received a vengeance-fueled defeat at the hands of UCLA Bruins

In back-to-back years, the LSU Tigers were matched up against the UCLA Bruins in March Madness. Last year, they beat the Bruins 78-69 in the Sweet 16. This time around, UCLA was successful in its pursuit of a comeback triumph over LSU.

The Cori Close-coached Bruins now have the chance to capture their program's first national title.

Edited by Ribin Peter
