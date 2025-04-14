LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets fired up and drops 4-word reaction after Boston show with Florida-based rapper

Flau'jae Johnson isn't only a star on the court, she is also hitting it off on the stage. The LSU Tigers forward is joining BossMan Dlow's music show for four dates on the road.
Her first appearance was Sunday night in Boston, and she was fired up after the show. The LSU star shared her thoughts in an Instagram story.
"Boston was so piped 🔥🔥," Flau'jae Johnson wrote.
As a rapper, Johnson has a contract with Roc Nation and has collaborated with the likes of Lil' Wayne and NLE Choppa. She's also released the album Flau & B.
Her inspiration came from her father, the late rapper Camouflage, and she's kept at it even while studying and playing basketball. Flau'jae will keep rolling with Bossman Dlow, and her next appearance will be Tuesday in Toronto, Canada.
She'll be back stateside on April 19 in Denver, Colorado, and close out her participation at Jacksonville, Florida, on April 26.
Despite being considered a potential lottery pick in Monday's WNBA draft, Johnson decided to forego the WNBA and go back to LSU for her senior season, She will be the returning leading scorer after averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2,5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
With the team's leading scorer last season, Aneesah Morrow, entering the draft, it will be up to Johnson and Mikaylah Williams to lead Kim Mulkey's squad next season.
Flau'jae Johnson gets real about players entering the transfer portal
So far, Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario, and Jersey Wolfenbarger have entered the transfer portal, leaving the LSU Tigers with some holes in the starting lineup, especially in the frontcourt, as well as little depth.
Flau'jae Johnson opened up about those changes and how hard it's been coping with them on the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast.
"When my teammates be going in the portal, I don't know how to feel, bruh," Flau'jae Johnson said. "It be hard for me, bruh... I don't know how to feel when my teammates go in the portal."
LSU did land the commitment of former Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore Kate Koval, who finished last season with 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the Fighting Irish.
Kim Mulkey's Tigers finished with a 31-6 record, third in a loaded SEC, only behind two top-seeded NCAA Tournament teams in Texas and South Carolina. LSU made a run to the Elite Eight in last season's tournament before losing to the UCLA Bruins.
