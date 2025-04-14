LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets fired up and drops 4-word reaction after Boston show with Florida-based rapper

Flau'jae Johnson isn't only a star on the court, she is also hitting it off on the stage. The LSU Tigers forward is joining BossMan Dlow's music show for four dates on the road.

Ad

Her first appearance was Sunday night in Boston, and she was fired up after the show. The LSU star shared her thoughts in an Instagram story.

"Boston was so piped 🔥🔥," Flau'jae Johnson wrote.

Flau'jae Johnson performed in Boston. - Source: Instagram/@flaujae

As a rapper, Johnson has a contract with Roc Nation and has collaborated with the likes of Lil' Wayne and NLE Choppa. She's also released the album Flau & B.

Ad

Trending

Her inspiration came from her father, the late rapper Camouflage, and she's kept at it even while studying and playing basketball. Flau'jae will keep rolling with Bossman Dlow, and her next appearance will be Tuesday in Toronto, Canada.

She'll be back stateside on April 19 in Denver, Colorado, and close out her participation at Jacksonville, Florida, on April 26.

Despite being considered a potential lottery pick in Monday's WNBA draft, Johnson decided to forego the WNBA and go back to LSU for her senior season, She will be the returning leading scorer after averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2,5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Ad

With the team's leading scorer last season, Aneesah Morrow, entering the draft, it will be up to Johnson and Mikaylah Williams to lead Kim Mulkey's squad next season.

Flau'jae Johnson gets real about players entering the transfer portal

So far, Sa'Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario, and Jersey Wolfenbarger have entered the transfer portal, leaving the LSU Tigers with some holes in the starting lineup, especially in the frontcourt, as well as little depth.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson opened up about those changes and how hard it's been coping with them on the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast.

"When my teammates be going in the portal, I don't know how to feel, bruh," Flau'jae Johnson said. "It be hard for me, bruh... I don't know how to feel when my teammates go in the portal."

Ad

LSU did land the commitment of former Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore Kate Koval, who finished last season with 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for the Fighting Irish.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers finished with a 31-6 record, third in a loaded SEC, only behind two top-seeded NCAA Tournament teams in Texas and South Carolina. LSU made a run to the Elite Eight in last season's tournament before losing to the UCLA Bruins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here