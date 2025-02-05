LSU star Flau'jae Johnson hypes up Super Bowl with $165.63 Billion worth partners for a noble cause

Rapper and LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gave a surprise performance during Intuit's Financial Literacy Forum on Tuesday. She joined Saints linebacker Demario Davis as a featured speaker for the event.

Johnson shared a video on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, taking the stage at the event, which she turned into a singing performance with much enthusiasm to engage the young audiences.

"Big4 at the Super Bowl with @intuit @nfl #Intuitforeducation," Flau’jae wrote in the caption, referring to the opportunity to participate in the partnership between Intuit and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.

Screenshot via Instagram (@flaujae/IG)

Here's the video:

Intuit, the company behind TurboTax and Mint, hosted the forum which took place a few days before Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. It brought together over 400 high school students and teachers from the New Orleans area to discuss the importance of financial literacy.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion with Flau'jae Johnson and Davis, who spoke about their personal journeys and the role financial education played in helping them achieve their goals.

The 5-foot-10 Tigers guard signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Intuit, the multinational financial software company with a market capitalization of $165.63 billion (as per Forbes), in February 2024.

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson shortlisted for Ann Meyers Drysdale Guard award

Flau'jae Johnson is matching her off the court success with her on the court performance as she has been named as one of the finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given annually to the nation's top shooting guard.

The Savannah, Georgia native has been a revelation for the No. 6 Tigers this season, leading the team in scoring at 20.0 points per game while also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Gary Redus, LSU's assistant coach, shared an Instagram story highlighting Flau'jae's achievement with some encouraging words.

"One of the best two players in the country, easily one of the best guards, future #1 pick. Well deserved honor for the biggest 4 in the world!" Redus wrote.

Johnson reshared Redus' story on her own Instagram story.

Flaujae's Instagram story

On Tuesday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this year's finalists for the award. Besides, Flau'jae Johnson, the other contenders are USC's JuJu Watkins, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, Florida State's Ta’Niyah Latson and Maryland's Shyanne Sellers.

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers are on a rampage this season, having lost only one game. They started 20-0 before falling to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in late January. Since then, they have won three straight games, defeating Mississippi State 81-67 in their latest outing.

