LSU star Flau'jae Johnson issues warning against potential email scam in her name

Flau'jae Johnson on Wednesday warned her followers about an email scam that uses her name. The LSU star made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) days before the Tigers' clash against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Johnson's popularity continues to soar thanks to her successful basketball and music careers. Scammers have taken advantage of that, using the college hooper's name for illegal activities.

"If someone is sending y’all emails like they’re me, it’s a scam pls don’t fall for that!!" Johnson wrote.

Johnson's post has already generated more than 7,000 views and at least 250 likes. Some fans replied to the LSU guard's message.

"that fake dinner email," one fan wrote.

"damn so we ain’t going on vacation no more ?" one fan asked.

"Chilleeee then folks hit me up a few times like I wouldn’t find your mom on IG and ask myself!! I emailed everybody on the list too to tell them don’t fall for the Okie dok," one fan shared.

Flau'jae Johnson found herself in the middle of a controversy after an in-game DJ played the song of her late father, the rapper Camoflauge, after the LSU Tigers' loss to the Gamecocks on Friday. Johnson objected to the trolling, calling out the in-arena DJ for her "nasty behavior."

South Carolina's athletic department apologized to Johnson and her family following the incident and suspended DJ T.O. for the Gamecocks' next home game at Colonial Life Arena.

Flau'jae Johnson teases new music ahead of LSU's clash with Oklahoma

Flau'jae Johnson sent her fans into a frenzy on Tuesday when she posted a sneak peek of her new song on Instagram. The short video immediately went viral, with more than 23,000 followers liking her post.

Johnson signed a record deal with Roc Nation and released her debut album "Best of Both Worlds" last year.

Flau'jae performs during halftime of The Overtime Select Championship game at Overtime Elite Arena on Sept. 15 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty

Johnson is promoting her new song in the middle of the 2024-25 NCAA season, where she has been excelling for the No. 7 LSU Tigers. She averages 19.7 points through 22 games to lead the team in scoring, helping the Tigers start the season with a 21-1 record. Up next, they will host No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday night.

