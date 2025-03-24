LSU star Flau'jae Johnson & Mikaylah Williams hilariously interrupt Last-Tear Poa's fit check video on IG

Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams had an unplanned feature on Last-Tear Poa's Instagram story on Sunday. The Australian guard, who intended to showcase her new grunge wear look, had placed her phone with the rear camera in the program's locker room.

Poa donned a cropped college-core tee with "Better Girls Go To LSU" written on it. Her black cargo perfectly blended with the top. She complimented the look with a faded boxy cut zip-up jacket and a hook chain.

Even before the guard could show fans the entire look, Johnson came in the frame, hyped and lip-syncing to the songs in the background. Mikaylah Williams joined in next to briefly flaunt her fresh locs on the screen and stormed away.

"I'm crying," the story read.

"Hot girls don't miss cardio," the text popped up during Williams' appearance.

Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams take over Last-Tear Poa's fit check video | via @lasttear_poa11/ig

The LSU Tigers were probably riding high on Sunday's opening-game win in the NCAA tournament. Poa and Co. defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 103-48, never allowing them a winning chance in the matchup.

They limited all SDSU players from touching the double-digit mark. On the other hand, Johnson led with 22 points and four steals. Williams followed with 13 points and five rebounds.

Poa, who played just 15 minutes as a starter, scored one point off two free throw attempts. Unlike the former players, she is a complete defense-oriented asset for Kim Mulkey.

LSU will now play Ta'Niya Latson and the No. 6 Florida State in the second round on Tuesday. Latson is leading the nation in scoring behind 25.0 points per game.

Unlike her teammates, Last-Tear Poa is yet to benefit from brand deals

Flau'jae Johnson has an estimated NIL valuation of $1.5 million, pitting her as the top figure in women's basketball. On the other hand, Last-Tear Poa is still looking for her first NIL deal to come in. Currently, the Australian guard is restricted by her F-1 student visa from earning during her tenure with LSU.

However, Poa will most likely declare for the WNBA draft next month. In case she gets picked up on April 14 at the Shed in New York City, she will be granted P-1A visa like other athletes.

