LSU star Flau'jae Johnson provides major scoop on her latest musical project: "I don't think I ever did that"

LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has continued to make moves in both her basketball and music careers. This offseason, she is preparing to drop another music project, but this time she is doing it differently.

In a video posted by Complex Sports on Instagram on Friday, Johnson gave fans a major update about her upcoming release and how involved they will be in the process.

“Project is gonna be called '4 My Fans Again,'” Johnson said. “I dropped the first project called '4 My Fans.' This is a little mixtape vibe. This right here, '4 My Fans Again,' it’s like a little sequel. I’m excited about it, not gonna lie.

“This project is gonna be to the fans, for them, curated by them, in the rollout. I’m gonna be allowing them to choose the songs. I’m gonna be showing the process of me editing the songs, re-recording the songs, and really just bringing them fans in on what this process is like for me.

“I don’t think I ever did that, because I’m so private. I don’t do social media for real, but I think the people need to see how I created and how passionate I am about that side of it, too.

“I do want to stream a session. We literally talked about it. Me and my intern Flocko, he was like, you should stream. That would be crazy. I was like, that would be dope. That would be dope. I got you. Yeah, that would be crazy. Oh yeah, we gotta do that. I’m the real Platt boy, Max.”

Flau'jae Johnson is already well-known in the music world, signed to Roc Nation, and has released several projects, including "4-Way" and "Best of Both Worlds," while also appearing on "America’s Got Talent" as a teen.

Johnson has also excelled on the basketball court, helping the Tigers win the 2023 NCAA championship and becoming one of the most exciting guards in college basketball. Now heading into her final year of eligibility, Johnson continues to prove that she can shine in both worlds.

Flau'jae Johnson confirms rift with Angel Reese

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese appeared close during their time together at LSU, but things have apparently gone downhill between them.

During a June 9 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Johnson confirmed that things were not well between them.

“We’re not friends,” she said.

However, she still cherishes the bond they shared during their time.

“That bond that we had, and that thing we did together, win the national championship, you can never take that away from us,” Johnson said.

Flau'jae Johnson mentioned “a lot of media” and “locker room stuff” as the major reasons for their soured relationship.

