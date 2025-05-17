LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson's mom Kia drops 3-word reaction for Livvy Dunne's "fairy" look for 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue red carpet

LSU Tigers' star Flau'Jae Johnson has kept busy this offseason, but so has her mom. She has been active on social media in recent weeks, celebrating her son, Aythan's, first birthday. However, on Friday, she got on Instagram for another reason. She saw an Instagram post by former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Dunne was one of the women featured on the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. She attended the red carpet for the release on Thursday night and made a post the next day. Kia Brooks saw it and had a three-word reaction to her "fairy" look.

"Drop dead GORGEOUS."

Image via the comments of Livvy Dunne's Instagram post.

Flau'Jae Johnson's mom was not the only one who took notice of Dunne's outfit on the red carpet. Former Miami Hurricanes star basketball player Hanna Cavinder had a one-word reaction for Dunne.

"LEGSS."

Image via the comments of Livvy Dunne's Instagram post.

Dunne got a huge number of reactions on her post as other athletes and fans flocked to the comments to react to her outfit. On Saturday, only 18 hours after making the post, she already had over 220,000 likes.

Flau'Jae Johnson is preparing for her final college basketball season at LSU

While Flau'Jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, has kept busy on social media, Flau'Jae Johnson has kept busy on the basketball court. She is entering her final season at LSU and has the opportunity to be a top pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. She could have been a top pick this year but she elected to return for her final season of eligibility.

This past season, Johnson took a big step forward statistically, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She was nearly the team's top scorer, but was narrowly edged out by Aneesah Morrow who averaged 18.7 points per game.

However, next season, Johnson will be relied upon to lead the team in scoring because Morrow is starting her WNBA career. There are big expectations on her shoulders, and ESPN even projects that she will be a top-five pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.

ESPN posted a list of its top 15 prospects heading into next season and had Johnson at No. 5. She only ranked behind UCLA's Lauren Betts, UConn's Azzi Fudd, TCU's Olivia Miles, and South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson. However, if Johnson takes another step forward offensively, she could challenge for the top spot in the draft.

