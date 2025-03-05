Lucy Olsen’s BF Grayson Herr drops two-word reaction to Iowa star’s heartfelt snaps with teammates and family on senior day

Iowa celebrated senior day on Sunday with a win over Big Ten foe Wisconsin. One of the seniors being honored was Lucy Olsen, the Hawkeyes' star guard. Olsen took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the event.
The senior's boyfriend, Grayson Herr, shared her post to his Instagram story. He chose the photo of Olsen with her family and himself to highlight on his story and added a caption.
"Elite crew," the Instagram story read.
Herr and Olsen have been together for over a year now and often use social media to share aspects of their relationship. Herr is an athlete himself, having played guard at Trinity University. He used his Instagram story to highlight his girlfriend's achievements.
Olsen was named National Player of the Week by the USBWA back in early February after a week in which the Hawkeyes pulled off an upset win over then No. 4 USC on Feb. 2, which since advanced to the No. 2 spot. The senior guard contributed 28 points, four rebounds and four assists in the matchup, with 23 points coming in the second half. Herr shared his girlfriend's NPOTW accolade to his Instagram story.
"So proud," the story read.
Lucy Olsen's senior day performance for Iowa
The Hawkeyes dominated over the Badgers in the final game of the regular season, winning 81-66. Olsen contributed 22 points, up from her 18 points per game average. The guard got on the board with a 3-point jumper about two and a half minutes into the conference contest.
Olsen shot 56.3% from the field against Wisconsin, an admirable increase from her 43.8% season average. She also made two of her four attempted 3-pointers as compared to her 35.2% average from beyond the arc.
On her senior night, Olsen also contributed three rebounds and two assists, as well as making both of her free throws. Now, the star guard and her Hawkeyes squad will prepare to face the Badgers again in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday.
The guard had a successful senior day performance and is surrounded by a strong support system, as shown by Herr's Instagram story.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here