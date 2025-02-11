Lucy Olsen stats tonight: How did Iowa star fare vs Nebraska (Feb. 10)

Lucy Olsen had her best game of the season on Monday, dropping 32 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals, leading Iowa to an 81-66 win over Nebraska on Monday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Villanova transfer Olsen sizzled from the field despite having a so-so 4-of-8 from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-10 guard made 12 of 20 shots, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point line in 40 minutes for the Jan Jensen-coached Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 in Big Ten).

Olsen was hot from the get-go, scoring 12 points on three layups and two 3-pointers, as Iowa raced to a 16-13 lead. She added an assist and a steal for the Hawkeyes who had Sydney Affolter scoring the other four points for the team.

The guard scored six more in the second quarter, boosting her halftime total to 18 points. She also picked up two rebounds and two assists, helping Iowa keep a three-point lead at the half.

Olsen added six points on a triple, jumper and a free throw in the third period as Iowa pulled away and built a 60-46 lead in the third. She also came up with two rebounds, two assists and two steals, which helped the Hawkeyes build a double-digit advantage going into the payoff period.

The fourth-year player out of Collegeville, Pennsylvania delivered in the final quarter, tallying eight points, one rebound and two assists to ice the game for Iowa, which extended its winning streak to five games.

Here are Lucy Olsen's final stats in Iowa's win over Nebraska:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lucy Olsen 40 32 6 7 2 0 12-20 4-7 4-8 3 1

Hawkeyes vs Cornhuskers Game Recap: Iowa torches Nebraska in the second half to pick up third-straight road win

Iowa outplayed Nebraska 81-66 to pick up its third straight road win. The Hawkeyes used a 22-11 spurt in the third quarter to turn a close first-half battle into a 14-point spread approaching the payoff period.

Taylor McCabe added 17 points, on five 3-pointers, while Sydney Affolter contributed 13 on three triples for the Hawkeyes, who shot 50% from the 3-point line and 47.8% overall.

Hannah Stuelke was limited to four points due to foul trouble but grabbed 10 rebounds for Iowa, who ruled the rebounding battle 31-29. The Hawkeyes exacted revenge on their earlier regular season matchup where the Cornhuskers won 87-84 in overtime.

Alberte Rindal led Nebraska's offense with 20 points while Alexis Markowski added 15. The Cornhuskers (16-8, 7-6) will go up against No. 17 Maryland on Thursday at College Park while Iowa hosts Rutgers on the same day.

What can you say about Lucy Olsen's performance against Nebraska? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

