Lucy Olsen Stats Tonight: How did the Iowa star fare vs Ohio State? (March 7)

Lucy Olsen tallied 14 points for Iowa but it wasn't enough as the No. 11-seeded Hawkeyes fell to a narrow 60-59 loss to No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 5-foot-10 Villanova transfer shot 6-of-18, including 2 of 6 from the 3-point line in 38 minutes for the Jan Jensen-coached team. She also collected three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

Olsen carried Iowa in the first quarter, tallying five points and two rebounds, as the Hawkeyes fell behind 14-9. She stepped up in the second quarter, adding seven points to her first-quarter tally and helping the Hawkeyes pull within one point off Ohio State's lead 29-28 at the break.

The guard scored two points in the third but Iowa held on with her teammates carrying the load. However, Ohio State held on to a 48-46 lead approaching the payoff period.

Olsen failed to score in the fourth but had two assists that kept the Hawkeyes in the game. The Buckeyes had the last laugh when Cotie McMahon buried two free throws off a foul from Hannah Stuelke with six seconds left.

Iowa tried to steal the game from Ohio State with the final possession but Sydney Affolter missed her layup attempt and Hannah Stuelke failed on her last-second jumper. It ended the Hawkeyes' bid to win the Big Ten Tournament title, which hands an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the champion team.

Here are Lucy Olsen's final stats in Iowa's loss to Ohio State:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lucy Olsen 38 14 3 7 1 1 6-18 2-6 0-0 1 1

Hawkeyes vs Buckeyes Game Recap: Ohio State escape Iowa and march to Big Ten Tournament semifinals

Both teams were determined to win the game as they were close to each other from the second quarter onwards. The Buckeyes tried to pull away from the Hawkeyes, building a nine-point lead but Iowa surged back and took the lead in the final seconds.

The game was decided by two free throws and solid defense by Ohio State, who marched to the semifinals against No. 2 seed UCLA, who defeated No. 10 Nebraska 85-74.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes offense with 18 points while Taylor Thierry added 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block for Ohio State, who won the game despite shooting 36.5% from the field.

Olsen, Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter put up 14 points each for Iowa, who will have to wait for their fate on Selection Sunday, March 16 if they make it through the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Ava Heiden added 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

