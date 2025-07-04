The U.S. Women's team is making a statement at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup. In Thursday's quarterfinal matchup, they steamrolled the Dominican Republic for a commanding 110-44 win.

A clip, which was shared on Friday via the tournament's Instagram page, highlights a beautiful play from Team USA.

The play began with a sharp steal by Hannah Stuelke deep in their own half, after which she immediately pushed the pace, catching the Dominican defense off guard in a 3-on-1 break. Instead of going for the solo finish, Stuelke opted for a quick give-and-go with Kennedy Smith and then dropped the ball for two points.

Stuelke's impressive play in the video sparked reactions from several Iowa teammates, including Taylor Stremlow and Callie Levin.

"😤😤," Stremlow wrote.

"Han a biggg buck," said Levin.

Incoming Iowa freshman Addie Deal and 5-foot-10 point guard Lucy Olsen, who was selected by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft, also dropped comments on the post.

"YES HANNAH," said Deal.

"Cookies," Olsen commented.

Lucy Olsen, Taylor Stremlow, Callie Levin, and Addie Deal hype up Iowa star Hannah Stuelke's sleek moves at the FIBA AmeriCup. (Images via Instagram @americupw)

With their dominant win over the Dominican Republic, Team USA is now in the semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup. They will take on Team Canada in a highly anticipated matchup on Friday.

Team USA has been flawless so far, winning every game they've played, including their group-stage matchups against Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico, and Chile.

Team USA Cruises Through 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Group Stage with Dominant Wins

The USA women's team did not just go undefeated in the FIBA AmeriCup group stage; they have absolutely dominated. Their first game against Chile on June 28 ended in a commanding 108-47 victory, a whopping 61-point margin win. 6-foot-4 Oklahoma Center Reagan Beers led the team with 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The second game against Colombia was another display of dominance, with Team USA cruising to an 80-43 win. They kept the momentum going in their next matchup against Puerto Rico, coming out on top with a solid 80-62 victory.

Team USA closed out the group stage in style on Tuesday, overpowering Mexico with a dominant 104-48 win.

