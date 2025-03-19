“Lucy Olsen underrated AF”: College hoops fans react as Georgia Amoore, Hailey Van Lith and Kiki Iriafen lead best transfers list

The NCAA national tournament is commencing later this week and will have some of the best transfers in the past season on full display. Star transfers such as TCU Horned Frogs' Hailey Van Lith have certainly made their marks on their respective teams as they've carved out successful seasons with them en route to March Madness berths.

With the slew of such players all around the different programs in the country, @espnw on Instagram made their own top 10 list of the best transfers for the 2024-2025 season on Tuesday, which has triggered discussions all around the women's college basketball scene.

College basketball fans and spectators then swarmed the comment section with their takes on who truly is the best transfer from the 2024-2025 season, centering their claims around Iowa Hawkeyes spitfire scorer Lucy Olsen.

"Lucy Olsen underrated AF!! You have to remember everything that Iowa lost and what she has been able to do the second half of the season to turn Iowa around. Beat USC, took Ohio State to OT, only lost to top-ranked team UCLA by 2 points, lost to Ohio State by 1 point, beat Michigan and Michigan State later in the season. Need I say more?," one fan claimed.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

"Lucy Olsen should have been higher," another user said.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

"LUCY OLSEN is an ABSOLUTE BUCKET. She can really light it up from all three levels, and you can’t really stop her once she gets going. One of the most underrated qualities in her game is her DEFENSE!!! She’s long, and can lock uppp. One of the best guards in the country hands down!!!," another asserted.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

"Lucy Olsen about to put everyone on notice watch," a user commented.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

Other users shared their takes on picks such as the Kentucky Wildcats' Georgia Amoore and potential transfers who may have been snubbed from ESPN's list.

"HVL is #1 easily lmao, Kentucky was mid before Amoore and are still mid with her. Amoore is solid, but not a game changer," one user wrote.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

"Where is @kaitlyn.chen?!," another user questioned.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

"Georgia da goat," a user shared.

(image credits: @espnw on Instagram)

The women's national tourney is slated to begin on Wednesday with the First Four that will have two games played.

Georgia Amoore and Kiki Iriafen headline ESPN's top transfers list in scoring

Among the slew of top transfers hand-picked by ESPN, it's Georgia Amoore who comes out on top in terms of scoring as she is averaging 19.1 points per game for the Kentucky Wildcats. She is then followed by USC Trojans stalwart Kiki Iriafen, who tallies 18.2 ppg.

Combo guards Lucy Olsen and Hailey Van Lith follow suit, as they post 18.0 and 17.9 ppg, respectively. With how close the points production is in between some of the best transfers of the season, there's no doubt that there were a lot of successful players who had a change of scenery in the campaign.

