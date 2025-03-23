Madison Booker stats: How did the SEC Player of the Year perform against William and Mary?

  • home icon
By Joel Reyes
Modified Mar 23, 2025 05:32 GMT
Texas v South Carolina - Source: Getty
Madison Booker (#35) of the Texas Longhorns in action against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Photo: Getty

Madison Booker and the top-seeded Texas Longhorns advanced to the second round of the 2025 March Madness on Saturday night, crushing the 16th-seeded William & Mary Tribe 105-61 at Moody Center.

Booker was one of five players to score in double figures for the Longhorns, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 24th time in program history. She dropped a game-high 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. She displayed perfection at the charity stripe, knocking down all four of her free-throw attempts.

It was the 13th time this season that Madison Booker has scored at least 20 points in a game. The sophomore forward also grabbed 14 rebounds to record her eighth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. She also had four assists and one steal for the Longhorns, who will next face the eighth-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round.

Here are Madison Booker's stats from the game against William & Mary:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFG3PTFTORB-DRBSTLBLKPFTO
Madison Booker27201448-110-14-44-101024
Madison Booker gets offensive help from Taylor Jones in win over William & Mary

Madison Booker, who won the SEC Player of the Year, helped Texas build a commanding 50-33 lead at the break, scoring 12 points during the first half. The Longhorns cruised to victory after that, extending their lead to as many as 45 points in the fourth quarter.

Madison Booker (#35) of the Texas Longhorns handles the ball against the William &amp; Mary Tribe during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Women&#039;s Basketball Tournament at Moody Center on March 22, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty
Madison Booker (#35) of the Texas Longhorns handles the ball against the William & Mary Tribe during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Moody Center on March 22, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Getty

Booker got some offensive help from Taylor Jones, who scored 19 points. She shot 7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Jones, who grabbed six boards, also showed her defensive prowess. She racked up two blocks in the round-of-64 clash.

Fellow starter Jordan Lee also contributed, scoring 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting. The freshman guard shot 3-of-7 from the 3-point area and a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Kyla Oldacre stepped up for coach Vic Schaefer, dropping 15 points off the bench. She shot 5-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 from the free-throw line. She matched Booker's double-double feat, collecting 15 rebounds. It was Oldacre's first double-double since Jan. 12, when she recorded 11 points and 16 boards against South Carolina.

Fellow reserve Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda also joined the scoring parade, amassing 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. It was the seventh time this season that Mwenentanda reached double digits in scoring.

Edited by Debasish
