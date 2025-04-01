Madison Booker stats today: How did the Texas star perform vs TCU (March 31)

Madison Booker and the top-seeded Texas Longhorns advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Monday night, beating the second-seeded TCU Horned Frogs 58-47 in their Elite Eight showdown at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

Booker was one of two players to score in double figures for the Longhorns, who reached the Final Four for the first time since 2003. The sophomore forward led all scorers with 18 points. She shot 8-for-17 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line.

Madison Booker, who grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists, also displayed her defensive prowess against TCU. She racked up two steals against the Horned Frogs, who shot just 26.7% from the field. Booker entered the contest averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 boards per game.

Here are Madison Booker's stats from the game against the TCU Horned Frogs:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Madison Booker 38 18 6 2 8-17 0-0 2-3 1-5 2 0 2 2

Madison Booker gets offensive help from Rori Harmon in Elite Eight win over TCU

Madison Booker struggled in the first half, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting. She contributed in other departments during that period, recording four rebounds and two assists.

The Texas Longhorns entered the break with a 23-21 lead despite Booker's offensive woes, thanks to Rori Harmon. She led the Longhorns in the first half, recording 11 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist. She shot 5-for-13 from the field, including 1-for-1 from the 3-point area during the first two quarters.

Rori Harmon (#3) of the Texas Longhorns shoots the ball during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Credits: Getty)

Rori Harmon's offense slowed down in the second half, as she scored just two points during that period. That didn't matter for Texas, as Booker took over in the third and fourth quarters. She scored 14 points in the second half for the Longhorns, who reached the Final Four for the fourth time in program history.

The Longhorns outscored the Horned Frogs 19-12 in the third to enter the final quarter with a 42-33 lead. They extended their advantage to 14 points before TCU made a late surge, cutting Texas' lead to 53-47 with 2:42 remaining.

Booker and Harmon stopped the Horned Frogs' rally, draining back-to-back jumpers to restore the Longhorns' double-digit lead and seal the emotional victory for Texas.

Kyla Oldacre was the Longhorns' third-leading scorer with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting. Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points in a losing effort for TCU.

