Madison Booker Stats Tonight: How did Texas star fare vs LSU (Feb. 16)

Madison Booker bucked a bad shooting night to lead No. 3 Texas to a 65-58 win over No. 5 LSU in a crucial SEC game on Sunday at the Moody Center in Austin. Booker finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry the Longhorns (26-2, 12-1) to victory while inflicting the Lady Tigers (25-2) its second defeat in the SEC.

Booker, who also had three assists and two steals in 40 minutes of play, shot a miserable 3-of-17 from the field but made all 10 of her free throws to help Texas come back from 12 points down to salvage the victory.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore and reigning AP women's basketball player of the week had a slow start, scoring only two free throws and failing to make a field goal attempt. She had three rebounds, one assist and one steal to keep the Longhorns in a 10-10 tie in the first quarter.

Madison Booker continued to miss her attempts, as she was held scoreless but had two rebounds and an assist for Texas who fell behind 28-19 at the intermission. She made her first field goal in the 9:21 mark of the third period on a jumper that cut the deficit to seven 28-21.

Booker added four more free throws to her production to come up with eight points in the first three quarters. She hauled down two rebounds and a steal as Texas reduced the lead to five approaching the fourth quarter.

She stepped up her assault in the payoff period, scoring eight points on two jumpers and four free throws to fuel a 21-9 surge for Texas, en route to a 65-58 win.

The forward picked up three more rebounds in the crucial seconds of the game to secure the win for the Longhorns, who picked up its sixth straight win against a Top 25 opponent.

Here are Madison Booker's final stats in Texas' win over LSU:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Madison Booker 40 16 10 3 2 0 3-17 0-1 10-10 3 4

Stingy Texas defense limits LSU 29 points below their average amid Madison Booker's shooting struggles

Texas used its defense to hold down LSU to 58 points and secure its 26th win of the season. The Lady Tigers' points output is 29.4 points below their season average.

The Longhorns stifled the Lady Tigers' vaunted offense, holding their opponents to 33.3% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line. Texas also forced 19 LSU turnovers. Madison Booker played her part on that end as she recorded two steals.

Texas remained unbeaten at the Moody Center, improving 14-0 at home this season and 21-0 overall dating back to last season.

Taylor Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds while Rori Harmon added 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals for Texas, who outassisted LSU, 13-9.

Texas gets back into action on Feb. 24 when it travels to Athens, Georgia for a clash against the Georgia Bulldogs (10-16, 2-10) at the Stegeman Coliseum.

LSU's next assignment is also against Georgia, but the Lady Tigers will host the Bulldogs on Feb. 20 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

What did you think of Madison Booker's performance against LSU? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

