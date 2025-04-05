Madison Booker and Texas players pull up in A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’Ones for Final Four clash vs South Carolina

Madison Booker and the Texas Longhorns pulled up for their Final Four clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night in A'ja Wilson's Nike A'Ones.
Sole Retriever posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video of the Longhorns warming up in Wilson's signature shoes ahead of their showdown with the reigning NCAA champions.
A'ja Wilson had earlier met the Longhorns, who went on Wednesday to the WNBA star's pop-up store for her Nike A'Ones. Wilson surprised the Texas players, who thought she wasn't going to be able to come to the event.
Wilson gave the Longhorns pink A'Ones, the same shoes they wore during warmups in the Final Four.
While it was a classy gesture by A'ja Wilson to give Texas her shoes, she was rooting against the Longhorns in the Final Four on Friday. Wilson is a South Carolina legend who led the Gamecocks to an NCAA title in 2017.
South Carolina is now just one win away from claiming yet another championship after beating Booker and Texas, 74-57.
Madison Booker starts strong in Final Four loss to South Carolina
A'ja Wilson's shoes worked like a charm for the Longhorns, who built an early 12-4 lead against the Gamecocks. Madison Booker powered Texas' strong start, scoring six quick points for the Longhorns, all of which came from jumpers.
They finished the first quarter with a slim 19-18 lead after Booker picked up two fouls. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Joyce Edwards helped the Gamecocks slice the Longhorns' lead to one point before the second quarter, scoring South Carolina's last nine points in the opening period.
Booker played only three minutes in the second quarter as she picked up her third foul during that period. South Carolina took full advantage of Booker being on the bench, grabbing a 38-35 lead at the break. Edwards and Te-Hina Paopao led the Gamecocks in the first half, each scoring eight points.
Madison Booker finished the first half with just seven points and had only 11 points in the game.
South Carolina continued to pile on the pressure in the third quarter, outscoring Texas 20-9 to extend its lead to 14 points entering the final period. The Gamecocks cruised to victory after that as they advanced to their second consecutive national championship game.
Te-Hina Paopao starred in South Carolina's 74-57 win, scoring 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. The majority of her points came from the 3-point area, with Paopao going 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. She also had three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Joyce Edwards and Bree Hall were the other South Carolina players to score in double figures, dropping 13 and 11 points, respectively. Tessa Johnson added nine points for the Gamecocks, who are seeking their fourth NCAA title.
