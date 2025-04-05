Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird compare Madison Booker to Kawhi Leonard after impressive move on both ends of the court

Madison Booker earned praise from Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird during the first quarter of the Final Four matchup between Texas and South Carolina on Friday night. The UConn legends compared the Longhorns star to NBA champion Kawhi Leonard on the "Bird & Taurasi Show" on ESPN.

Booker impressed Taurasi and Bird after making two consecutive exceptional plays on both ends of the floor. She gave Texas a 12–4 advantage after draining a smooth midrange jumper. The sophomore forward then returned to the other end to intercept South Carolina's outlet pass and force a turnover.

"Game ready," Bird said when Booker scored the midrange basket.

"She's locked in today," Taurasi replied.

"Who said the midrange is dead?" Bird asked.

"Oh, they get back on defense. Did I mention Kawhi Leonard? OK, put Kawhi Leonard in there, I guess," Taurasi said.

Sue Bird then asked Diana Taurasi why she saw similarities between Kawhi Leonard and Madison Booker’s play.

"Her length is just Kawhi-like," Taurasi said. "A lot of people always talk about how quick you are or how athletic you are. Athleticism comes from length. And when you see her from the elbow down, she is as long as it comes."

Madison Booker leads Texas to hot start against South Carolina in Final Four showdown

Madison Booker and the Texas Longhorns got off to a strong start against the South Carolina Gamecocks, taking a 12–4 lead midway through the first quarter. Booker powered the Longhorns' early run, scoring six of Texas' first 12 points. She showcased her offensive skill by draining three jumpers against South Carolina’s highly regarded defense.

Madison Booker (35) of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at Amalie Arena on April 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Unfortunately for Texas, Booker got into early foul trouble and was unable to finish the first quarter. She was replaced with 3:04 left in the period after picking up her second foul.

South Carolina took advantage of Booker's benching, finishing the first quarter on an 11-7 run to slice Texas' lead to one point entering the second quarter. Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley provided a spark off the bench for the Gamecocks, combining for 11 first-quarter points.

Edwards led South Carolina scorers in the opening frame with six points, while Fulwiley added five, including a 3-pointer with 1:26 left. The duo scored South Carolina’s final nine points of the quarter to keep the game close.

