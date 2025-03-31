South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts and more pick one teammate who can't dance

South Carolina is in the midst of March Madness, but the squad still finds time to have fun. In a video shared to X on Monday, the Gamecocks answered a question.

"Who on the team thinks they can dance but really can't?" guard Tessa Johnson asked fellow South Carolina players.

Some joked that Johnson was the worst dancer on the team, but others pointed to another Gamecocks player.

"Breezy really swears she can dance when she cannot," Chloe Kitts said.

"Breezy" refers to senior guard Bree Hall, who has started in all 37 games for South Carolina this season. Sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley and many others agreed that Hall cannot dance.

Hall may not be able to dance, but she's able to ball on the court for the Gamecocks. As a senior, she's averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. In the X post, South Carolina women's basketball reminded fans that who can and cannot dance on the team is irrevelant, because the squad is still dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

"In the end it doesn’t really matter - we’re all still dancing anyways 😉💃," the X post read.

South Carolina's March Madness run

The Gamecocks are still dancing. After winning the SEC Tournament, South Carolina entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, seeking a second consecutive national championship.

Dawn Staley's squad breezed by No. 16 Tennessee Tech in the Round of 64, winning 108-48. To no surprise, the team was led by top scorer Joyce Edwards, who recorded 22 points.

The Gamecocks faced a harder challenge against No. 9 Indiana and trailed by a single point at halftime. South Carolina dominated in the third quarter, outscoring the Hoosiers 26-14 to take the lead. Hall put up 11 points and Kitts and Sania Feagin each added 10 to lead the team to a 64-53 win.

South Carolina's Sweet 16 and Elite Eight matchups both had a score margin of just four points. No. 4 Maryland came out hot against the Gamecocks in the Sweet 16. The Terrapins were still playing with the momentum of having defeated No. 5 Alabama in double overtime in the second round. For the second game in a row, South Carolina trailed at halftime but pulled out the win.

The Gamecocks learned from their first-half deficits and got off to an early start against No. 2 Duke in the Elite Eight matchup. South Carolina entered halftime with a four-point lead, but the Blue Devils had a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Gamecocks 20-12. Staley's squad rallied in the fourth quarter to put up 16 points while limiting Duke to just eight to pull off a 54-50 win.

South Carolina will now prepare for the Final Four, where the team will face the winner of No. 1 Texas and No. 2 TCU, who play on Monday night. The Gamecocks will need to get off to a strong start and continue to come up clutch in close games as they look to repeat.

