Magic Johnson has huge message for $3.1 million worth Caitlin Clark after breaking Pete Maravich's record: "Looking forward to seeing her greatness"

Caitlin Clark added another record to her bag as she surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich to become the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer with her 3,685 career points on Sunday. For nearly 54 years, Maravich's 3,667 points, which he accumulated over three seasons, remained unbeaten.

As the congratulatory posts rolled in for Clark, NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson also expressed his admiration for the young star via his X account.

Johnson is not the first to point out the similarities that the two players share. Maravich's son, Jaeson Maravich, had highlighted how the pair look alike while talking about their hoop skills.

"I was really impressed right off," Maravich said. "She's the real deal. And she looks like she could be a cousin or something. There is definitely a resemblance to my dad – the lanky build and real dark eyes. She shoots from 30 or 35 feet like he did, and she passes the ball like a magician. Not as flashy, but a real good ball handler, too. And no one could guard her," Maravich said (via OutKick).

The $3.1 million worth Caitlin Clark (according to On3), has been called "Ponytail Pete" before, and she spoke on that during the Final Four last year.

"I saw somebody called me ‘Ponytail Pete,’" Clark said. "I thought that was kind of funny. I think just a tremendous compliment. I am familiar with his game. I've seen a lot of his highlights. I take a lot of pride in being able to do a lot of different things for my team. I think the passing can get overlooked at times."

Caitlin Clark reflects on her journey with Iowa Hawkeyes

On Sunday, the Hawkeyes honored Caitlin Clark, along with Gabbie Marshall, Sharon Goodman, Molly Davis and Kate Martin, for their commitment to the team. The Naismith Player of the Year reflected on her time at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

"I think just reflecting back over my four years, I'm very grateful starting and playing in front of absolutely no one during COVID. And then, obviously, my sophomore year, we had good crowds; the curtains were down, a lot of the games, and now it's impossible to get a ticket to get in the door to our game."

Pointing towards the fans and their support for the teams throughout the years, she said:

"I think the people that have made it the most special, obviously my teammates, my coaches, but it isn't what it is without all of you. So, seriously, I mean that. And I thank you. And this is special. I don't know if you guys realize what you're doing for women's basketball and women's sports in general, but you're changing it. You're helping us change it."

Clark now prepares for her final postseason stretch with the third-ranked Hawkeyes (26-4) before moving into the WNBA.

