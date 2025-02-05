Magic Johnson-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reunion: Lakers legends come out to support their alma maters as Tom Izzo's Michigan State visits UCLA

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came out to support their alma maters on Tuesday night. The basketball legends were in attendance for the Big Ten showdown between Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans and the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA men's basketball team's account posted a photo on X of the two Los Angeles Lakers greats standing side by side with huge smiles on their faces as they reunited for their schools' matchup.

"Showtime in Pauley," they captioned the tweet.

The game lived up to the hype as it came down to the final possession, with UCLA pulling off a narrow 63-61 victory. Eric Dailey Jr. was the hero for the Bruins, scoring the go-ahead basket over two Michigan State defenders with seven seconds left in regulation.

Jaden Akins had a chance to win the game for Michigan State in the dying seconds but his 3-point attempt bounced out after hitting the front of the rim. Magic Johnson was on his feet as he watched his beloved Spartans crash to their second straight defeat.

The Bruins continued their revival in front of famous alumni Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as they recorded their sixth straight victory and fifth over a ranked opponent. UCLA improved its record to 17-6 with the win while No. 9 Michigan State fell to 18-4.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's championship pedigree

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made history together when they led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships in the 1980s. They won their first title as a pair in 1980 when the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the Finals. Johnson entered the record books in that series, becoming the first and only rookie to win the Finals MVP award.

Byron Scott (center) poses with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) and Magic Johnson at a press conference (Credits: IMAGN)

The two franchises faced each other again in the 1982 NBA Finals. The Lakers reigned supreme again, beating the Sixers 4-2 in the championship series. Magic Johnson was named the Finals MVP for the second time.

The Lakers captured the NBA title once more in 1985, beating the Boston Celtics in six games in the Finals. Abdul-Jabbar was named the Finals MVP, averaging 25.7 points and 9.0 boards in the championship series.

The Lakers added another championship in 1987, needing six games to defeat the Celtics in the Finals. Johnson scored 16 points and dished out 19 assists in the title clincher to win Finals MVP honors.

The Lakers successfully defended their title in 1988, beating the Detroit Pistons in seven games in an epic NBA Finals matchup. Los Angeles pulled off a 108-105 win in the series decider to give Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar their last NBA championship.

