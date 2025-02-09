Major Duke upset alert: Hundreds storm the court after security lapse as Cooper Flagg's Blue Devils suffer defeat to Clemson

Duke's perfect ACC run is over as Cooper Flagg and the No. 2 -ranked Blue Devils lost 77-71 to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. This was Duke's first loss in conference play. Duke is now 20-3 overall but maintains its top spot in the ACC standings at 12-1.

The victory is significant in the Clemson-Duke rivalry, and the excited Tigers fans stormed the court after the game.

In the videos shared on X, fans took to the floor immediately after the final whistle.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While most players were on their side of the bench and were promptly removed from the floor, some angles showed security rushing to help one Blue Devils player who was stuck between the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Duke and courtstorming do not go very well together as one of its players, Kyle Filipowski, was injured during a similar incident last year. After a major loss to Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons fans stormed the court.

This incident brought up multiple conversations about player safety and security lapses in college basketball.

"How many times does a player have to get into something, where they get punched, or they get pushed, or they get taunted right in their face? It's a dangerous thing," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said after the incident.

Cooper Flagg's Duke Blue Devils lose despite an early lead

Duke began the game as favorites to win, with a clear lead from the first whistle. The Blue Devils hit halftime leading 41-35. However, things shifted midway through the second quarter.

The Tigers, led by Viktor Lakhin, immediately took over and built a seven-point lead. Things got close in the last few minutes of the game, but Clemson prevailed and took the win.

Lakhin finished with 22 points on a 9-of-12 shooting. Ian Schieffelin finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Chase Hunter had 14 points and seven rebounds.

For Duke, Tyrese Proctor led with 23 points on a 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from the 3-point range. Cooper Flagg had 18 points (on just 6-of-17 shooting), with five rebounds and three steals while Kon Knueppel finished with 14 points.

Duke will look to bounce back in its next game against Cal at Cameron Indoor on Wednesday.

Also read: What happened to Cooper Flagg? Exploring Duke star's struggles vs Clemson (Feb. 8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here