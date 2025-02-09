What happened to Cooper Flagg? Exploring Duke star's struggles vs Clemson (Feb. 8)

What happened to Cooper Flagg? The Duke star struggled mightily at the start of the Blue Devils’ game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, which ended in a gut-wrenching defeat at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Flagg got off to a rough start in the first half, scoring just four points in 18 minutes. He shot 2-for-5 and missed his only attempt from beyond the arc. Flagg was a nonfactor in other areas, recording just two steals and one assist while failing to grab a single rebound.

He did, however, produce a highlight before halftime, throwing down a monster dunk after a steal on the other end of the court. Blue Devil Nation posted a message on X about Flagg’s health condition during the game, which may help explain his slow start against Clemson.

Tyrese Proctor stepped up for Duke coach Jon Scheyer amid Cooper Flagg's offensive woes in the first half, scoring 16 points during that period. He shot 6-for-9, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Proctor also had two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 18 minutes.

Proctor's stellar play helped Duke take a 41-35 lead into halftime. Kon Knueppel also contributed for the Blue Devils in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Cooper Flagg finishes strong in Duke's loss to Clemson

The Clemson Tigers battled back in the second half, outscoring the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils 42-30 to complete a come-from-behind 77-71 win. Viktor Lakhin and Chase Hunter starred for Clemson, which improved to 19-5.

Lahkin scored a team-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, while Hunter added 14 points, including six in the final 38 seconds to seal the win. Ian Schieffelin and Jaden Zackery also contributed 12 points apiece.

Cooper Flagg (#2) of the Duke Blue Devils signals a teammate during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum on February 8, 2025. Photo: Getty

Cooper Flagg wasn’t the main reason for Duke’s defeat, as he singlehandedly carried the Blue Devils’ offense late in the contest. After missing his first six field-goal attempts in the second half, he erupted for 14 of Duke’s final 17 points.

Flagg hit a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left to give Duke a 71-70 lead. The Tigers responded immediately, however, scoring the game’s final seven points to secure the home win.

