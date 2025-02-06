"He was trying to get on the plane, we told him 'there's no way'": Duke HC Jon Scheyer gives optimistic health update on Mason Gillis

Duke coach Jon Scheyer has eased fans' concerns about the health condition of Mason Gillis after the senior forward missed the Blue Devils' game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday night.

Gillis was a notable absentee when the team traveled to New York for the ACC clash against Syracuse. Scheyer told reporters in the postgame press conference that Gillis wanted to join the road trip despite his illness but the team advised him to stay behind and rest his body.

"Look, Mason is as tough as it gets, as competitive as it gets," Scheyer said (via @BlueDevilNation on X). "For him not to be on this trip, he's really sick. Otherwise, he'd be here. He was trying to get on the plane and we told him, 'there's no way.'"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Scheyer didn't provide a specific timetable for Gillis' return, but the Duke coach left the door open for him to see action in the Blue Devils' next game against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

"We'll see when we get back. We'll see how he is tomorrow (Thursday). But if he's not here, that means he's really under the weather, not feeling well," Scheyer added.

Mason Gillis has been a key bench player for Jon Scheyer this season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds through 21 games for the Blue Devils.

Tyrese Proctor delivers for Duke coach Jon Scheyer in Syracuse rout

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils extended their winning streak to 16 games with an emphatic 83-54 victory over the Syracuse Orange on the road. Five players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, who improved their record to 20-2.

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) drives against Syracuse Orange guard Elijah Moore (8) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Photo: Imagn

Tyrese Proctor stepped up for Duke coach Jon Scheyer, scoring a game-high 16 points. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, including 4-of-10 from beyond the arc. Proctor also had two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes of action.

Kon Knueppel also contributed, scoring 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting. He was automatic at the charity stripe, sinking all five of his free-throw attempts. Fellow starters Cooper Flagg and Sion James also helped carry the scoring cudgels for Duke, dropping 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Isaiah Evans provided the firepower off the bench, scoring 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting. It was the sixth time this season that the freshman guard reached double figures in scoring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here