"Make some room on the mantle": 4X NBA champ Steph Curry hails god-sister Cameron Brink after being named Pac-12 Player of the year

NBA star Stephen Curry congratulated his god-sister Cameron Brink after she was named Pac-12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year. On Tuesday, Brink, a player for the Stanford Cardinal, was announced as the third player in Pac-12 history to win both awards.

The other two players who achieved this feat are Chiney Ogwumike (2013, 2014) and Aari McDonald (2021).

Curry, who is Brink's stepbrother and a four-time NBA champion, took to Instagram to congratulate her and wrote:

"Make some room on the mantle" while reposting a picture of Brink's IG post.

Brink and Curry's families have a close connection. Brink's mother, Michell and Curry's mother, Sonya, were best friends in college.

Power forward for the Cardinal, Brink is expected to be drafted second overall behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark. She will return to the court on Mar. 7 for the Pac-12 quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of the California-Washington State game.

Cameron Brink earned her rightful place in the final starting lineup

Stanford's Cameron Brink earned a berth in the final women's basketball starting lineup, which also includes Emma Hess (Liberty), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Temira Poindexter (Tulsa), and Ashlyn Watkins (South Carolina).

Cameron Brink, #22 of the Stanford Cardinals, shoots the ball.

Brink posted impressive numbers of 21.5 points, 20.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game as the Cardinal swept the Oregon schools on the road and secured the Pac-12 regular season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.

In a 76-56 win over Oregon on Saturday, Brink recorded 18 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. She notched her 16th double-double of the year, helping Stanford improve its road record to 9-2.

Brink also had a monster game against No. 11 Oregon State on Feb. 29, scoring 25 points and grabbing 24 rebounds, something no other player has done on the road against a ranked opponent since 1999-2000.

The Stanford Cardinal star recently signed an NIL deal with New Balance. She is ranked 11th ($232,000) in the College Women's Basketball NIL Rank, according to On3.

