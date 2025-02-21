"Makes my life and everybody's life a lot easier": JuJu Watkins gets real on her chemistry with Kiki Iriafen

USC stars JuJu Watkins and Kiki Iriafen combined for 52 points in the Trojans' 83-75 win over the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday evening. Watkins tallied 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Iriafen added 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

During her postgame news conference, Watkins explained Iriafen's importance to the team and their chemistry since she joined from the Stanford Cardinal last year.

"I mean, who wouldn't wanna play with Kiki? She can create her own shots," JuJu Watkins said.

"All you gotta do is really is get her the ball on the post. So, it makes my life and everybody's lives a lot easier, and she motivates the whole team to continue to be competitive, and she gives us the energy on both ends of the court."

The ever-supportive USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised the chemistry between Kiki Iriafen and JuJu Watkins during her postgame news conference.

The duo has scored 20-plus points in eight games this season which is the second-best in college basketball, just behind Vanderbilt Commodores' Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre who have achieved the feat 10 times.

“Kiki and JuJu are the best duo in the country,” Gottlieb said. “They played like it tonight.”

JuJu Watkins & Kiki Iriafen power USC Trojans

Before she joined the USC Trojans, Kiki Iriafen was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year averaging 19.4 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Stanford Cardinal. Iriafen joining Watkins was termed as the Trojans forming a super team.

During an interview with "USA TODAY," Iriafen revealed her willingness to play a supporting role to Watkin's continued brilliance.

“(She, Watkins) doesn’t have to expect herself to come in every single night and try to carry a team,” Kiki Iriafen said.

“I wanted it to be like — we want you to dominate, and you’re going to dominate, but if you need somebody, I’m right here. I'm trying to just leave everything out on the floor.”

Iriafen is averaging 18.0 points on 50.6% shooting from the floor and 44.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season against Watkin's 24.3 points on 42.9% shooting from the floor and 34.6% shooting from beyond the arc, 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Last season, the USC Trojans had many firsts behind the star power of JuJu Watkins, reaching the Elite Eight of March Madness for the first time in 30 years but couldn't get over the hump. With the presence of Kiki Iriafen and the continued production of JuJu Watkins, Trojans fans can dare to dream.

