"Makes her wanna cry a little bit": Cooper Flagg shares mom Kelly's special bond with former high school teammate Derik Queen 

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg is currently showcasing his skillset during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, which runs through from May 11 to 18. On April 21, the one-and-done star officially announced his declaration for this year's draft as he has been highly considered by the basketball world as the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

During a recent media availability in the Combine on Wednesday, Flagg was asked by reporter Chase Hughes about his time with former high school teammate, Maryland Terrapins standout Derik Queen. The Newport, Maine native shared that his mother, Kelly, and Queen have a special bond that runs deep with the Flagg family.

"I mean, Derik is an incredible human being as well. I mean, he's one of the funniest guys I know. Loved being around him every day as a teammate. He was selfless, he was for the team just like the rest of those guys. So, it was great to be with him for two years," Flagg said.

"I mean it's funny, yesterday, when I was talking to my mom and she said every time she sees Derik and he gives her a big hug, it makes her want to cry a little bit 'cause of how she missed him this year. So, it's pretty interesting how connected he was with my mom and my family," he added.

Flagg and Queen were teammates for several years in high school through the Montverde Academy program. Since then, the two players carved out stellar college basketball careers as one-and-done sensations that have since led to both becoming projected first-round picks.

Derik Queen is projected to be No. 11 pick in 2025 NBA draft, 10 slots after Cooper Flagg

While Cooper Flagg is considered to be the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Derik Queen is not too far behind, per ESPN, as he is predicted to be the No. 11 pick in the first round. With the Dallas Mavericks presumably drafting Flagg with the first pick, Queen is projected to go to the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 11 pick.

This means Queen would join a Portland squad that is coached by NBA legend Chancey Billups. The team's roster boasts several young key cogs considered to be college standouts such as Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons. The Trail Blazers finished with a 36-46 overall record and were the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference in the 2024-2025 season.

