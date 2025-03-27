"I was in shock": Derik Queen reacts to LeBron James acknowledging his buzzer beater during Maryland vs Colorado State

Maryland freshman center Derik Queen reacted to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James acknowledging his game-winning jumper against Colorado State in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP discussed the buzzer-beating move during his guest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, hosted by the former NFL punter turned media personality Pat McAfee. James acknowledged how the 6-foot-10 Queen dribbled his way to the basket before hitting the bank shot.

In an interview posted by The Diamondback sports editor and men's basketball reporter Eli Cohen on his X account, the 6-foot-10 Queen said he was shocked by the attention he earned from that game-winner, especially that a superstar like James mentioned him on that show.

"Yeah, a little bit. I was just, I was in shock," Queen said. "Like, I wish he would have, like, probably, said some more stuff. But, you say, like the shot. I didn't travel, in college. I may not travel."

During the show, McAfee mentioned Queen's game-winner and asked James if he saw that move. The Lakers' superstar acknowledged it and said:

“Gather step, I love it,” James said. “Take that ball, gather 1-2, off glass, game time.”

Derik Queen finished with 17 points, making 7-of-12 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 from the 3-point line. He also tallied six rebounds, one assist and two blocks for Maryland, who could've been upset by the Rams if not for his career-defining moment.

Derik Queen keeps Maryland's game plan vs. Florida under wraps

During the interview, Derik Queen was asked about Maryland's plan for Thursday's game against No. 1 seed Florida. The center wouldn't disclose the strategy that the Terrapins coaching staff, led by Kevin Willard, has prepared for the Gators.

"I can't really say the game plan. Cause they got 24 hours to change it if they want to," he said.

The player was also asked about their 29-rebound game against Colorado State. Queen hopes his guard teammates—JaKobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel—will help him and Julian Reese get the rebounds against Florida so they can stand a better chance of winning the Sweet 16 clash on Thursday.

“We need them three little midgets on the court with us to go out there and get some rebounds,” he said.

Florida, as a team, averages 42.0 rebounds per contest while Maryland is more than five boards below at 36.7 rpg. It would need a gargantuan effort for the Terrapins to outrebound the Gators and upset them for a chance to make the Elite Eight.

