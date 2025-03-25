Derik Queen is not new to clutch shooting and will elevate Maryland in March Madness

For most of the season, Maryland couldn’t catch a break in late-game situations. Their season would have ended on another heartbreaking shot against Colorado State in the Round of 32 if not for freshman phenom Derik Queen and his clutch gene.

After Jalen Lake drilled a right-wing three to put the Rams up by one, Derik Queen caught the ball with four seconds remaining. He wasted no time, dashing to the rim and putting up a difficult floater. These tough shots are routine for Queen, though, as he saved Maryland’s season with an unbelievably difficult twisting runner:

This moment is the apex of a phenomenal freshman season from the 6’9 big man. He’s done nothing but boost his draft stock from the moment he stepped on the floor at Maryland, currently ranking 10th on Rookie Scale’s consensus board. A 17-point (7-12), 6 rebound, 1 assist, 3 turnover and 2 block performance against Colorado State will help raise his stock even further.

Throughout the season, Queen has been one of college basketball’s best scorers. He showcased his preternatural offensive talent against Colorado State, scoring from all over the floor. He’s a dominant driver, shooting nearly 68% at the hoop on the season.

Queen compensates for a lack of traditional height with rare handling coordination and skill with the ball. Unlike most bigs, he’ll catch the ball at the top of the key and torch smaller players off of the dribble. He blows by the 6’7 Ethan Morton here from a standstill, getting all the way to the hoop and finishing with his weak left hand:

Queen’s size could indeed limit him against some taller defenders, but his future NBA team should lean into his driving and quickness. Even in traditional post-up and face-up looks, Queen is too sudden for most players to handle. The defender has no chance on this baseline rip-through and has to foul Queen:

Rare coordination and balance help Queen contort his body and maintain control of his drives. Take this play for example, where Queen attacks off of the catch at full speed. Despite the awkward angle, Queen hangs in the air and softly banks in another left-handed finish after the spin move:

A big who handles like Queen makes it difficult for defenses to run aggressive pick-and-roll coverages. When teams trap and blitz Maryland’s guards, Queen shreds disadvantaged defenses on the short roll. Queen’s defender bites on the pump fake here, allowing a smooth eurostep into a floater:

Queen’s ability to dominate as an interior scorer can lead to some ill-advised takes to the basket. He’s a bit turnover-prone, posting an assist-to-turnover ratio below 1.0 on the season. Many of these turnovers come from Queen barging his way to the basket, which often works out, but can lead to simple giveaways in traffic:

His battering ram style often brings great results, but he could afford to sharpen his decision-making as he graduates to the NBA level. Queen probably could have passed out of this play instead of putting up multiple shots in quick succession:

Queen’s passing numbers weren’t great against Colorado State, only tallying one assist compared to three turnovers. Some of these plays aren’t particularly damning, like this attempt at an entry pass that Nique Clifford sniffs out:

Despite playing this game in score-first mode, Queen’s one assist was mightily impressive. He catches on the short roll here with space to work with, driving baseline and drawing a crowd. This defensive pressure doesn’t stop Queen, who finds Julian Reese underneath the rim with a beautiful lefty laydown pass:

The large amount of defensive attention Queen receives will be beneficial for his long-term NBA ceiling. He’s learning how to read double teams and scan the floor against pressure and is capable of making simple passes to outplay aggressive defenses. When the double team comes, Queen quickly bounces out of the post, leading to swings around the perimeter and a solid look in the corner:

Throughout the season, Queen hasn’t shot many threes, presenting a notable question for his translation. How valuable can a 6’9 center who made six threes all season be? But Queen has picked up his shooting late in the season, making two threes against Colorado State and two more against Michigan in the Big 10 tournament.

At the moment, defenses leave Queen alone on the perimeter given his lack of a shooting threat. Easy corner threes like these, punishing pinching help in the paint, will allow Queen to scale off of the ball more easily on offense:

On this possession, Maryland ran a simple pick-and-pop with Queen as the screener. He punishes the deep drop defense here, as his defender sags into the paint, electing to leave Queen open for three:

Even Queen’s one missed three of the day was encouraging from a projection standpoint. He doesn’t hesitate at all here, firing the wing three off the catch confidently. Attempting more threes will help draw harder closeouts, making his driving game all the more dangerous:

Aside from his shooting, Queen’s defense has been a major concern for his projection. His motor often lapsed throughout the season, and without great height, he can struggle to defend the paint like other centers. Despite an uninspiring 3.9% block rate on the season, Queen blocked two shots in each of his two tournament games.

His issues still rear their heads at times, as offensive players will be able to score over Queen more easily than other bigs. Sometimes, Queen doesn’t offer much resistance at the rim, fouling here on a weak attempt at a contest:

Post players can score over Queen’s outstretched frame when he isn’t pressuring their handle tightly. He’s no more than a tall traffic cone on this play, letting the Colorado State big score right over him:

But Queen’s defense in the tournament overall, and especially against Colorado State, is trending upward. He’s more locked in than he’s been for much of the season, weaponizing his quick hands and reflexes to make plays on the defensive end. Here, Queen rotates down to cover the rim, swatting away the shot with his left hand:

He’s more effortful in recovery, working back into plays to contest and alter shots. Queen ends up behind the play after the offensive board here, but he sprints to the rim to recover and block the shot from behind:

For a 6’9 big man, Queen’s feet are soft and light. He’s often a more impressive perimeter defender than on the interior and he flashed his versatility in this game. Watch Queen churn his feet against an elite player in Clifford, cutting off his drive and contesting the shot:

Queen’s loose hips let him open up and slide with drivers like he does here against Clifford. He helps lead his man into the help, walling off the drive and forcing a pass out of the paint:

Derik Queen dominated against Colorado State, playing like an eventual top-three pick in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class. If he continues to excel on offense and improve his defense, Queen could see his stock rise astronomically in the coming months before the draft.

