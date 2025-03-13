"Man leave Paige outta this": Fans react as JuJu Watkins reveals worst fashion trend she ever took part in

USC star JuJu Watkins appeared on an Overtime Select podcast episode released on Wednesday. She joined the host Stella Lockhart, a high school basketball star herself at St. John Vianney Regional, who asked her many questions, including the biggest fashion faux pas she had ever made.

Ad

"I used to wear super skinny jeans and I regret it every day," Watkins said. I was just like, you might as well wear tights. Skinny jeans is like leggings. You'll look crazy but you'll be fine."

Overtime Select posted a clip of JuJu Watkins' fashion confession on Instagram alongside a side-by-side photo of her and UConn's Paige Bueckers wearing skinny jeans.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"I always look fly in skinny jeans 😮‍💨," the caption read.

The video also featured some images of Bueckers rocking on tight-fitting denim, which elicited some reactions from fans in the comments section.

"Man leave Paige outta this," one fan wrote.

"Leave Paige aloneeeee," another quipped.

"why are yall doing paige so dirty?" a fan commented.

"Leave my girl out of this 😂😂" one user said.

Ad

Here are a few more comments:

"Bro Hopkins Paige catching mad strays here," a fan added.

"byeee not yall bringing paige into this," one more chimed in, adding a series of loudly crying emojis.

Fans commented on Instagram (@overtimeselect/IG)

In the same clip, Lockhart asked Watkins whether she would rather play a game in skinny jeans or uggs, to which the sophomore guard responded by picking the tighter denim option.

Ad

Lindsay Gottlieb shares her thoughts on JuJu Watkins' life changing amid fame

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb appeared on a Thursday episode of "Throwbacks" on YouTube where she spoke with hosts Matty Leinart and Jerry Ferrara about JuJu Watkins being the new face of women's basketball.

Matt asked Gottlieb if she had any conversations with Watkins about handling the newfound level of attention and fame that comes with being one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Ad

"Caitlin [Clark] had this sort of public attention for a year and a half, two years. JuJu's gonna have it for three, three and a half. Right?" Gottlieb said (23:30).

"So, yes, I think JuJu and I have talked about how can I put things in place to let you be you, to let you be at your best, but also help you navigate this. So we have talked about that ... I think she's kind of seeing her life change a bit with it."

Ad

Gottlieb also recalled a specific moment after last season when she and JuJu Watkins went to a LA Dodgers fundraiser, and Watkins was mobbed by fans screaming her name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here