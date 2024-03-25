March Madness 2024 Sweet 16: Locations and key Dates explored

With the first two rounds done and dusted, March Madness is now heading into its second week. Sweet Sixteen games will be played over the course of two days. The teams that have advanced to this round are the Arizona Wildcats, Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide in the West Region.

In the East, there are UConn Huskies, San Diego State Aztecs, Iowa State Cyclones and Illinois Fighting Illini.

For the South Region, we have the Marquette Golden Eagles, the NC State Wolfpack, the Houston Cougars and the Duke Bule Devils. And in the Midwest, we have the Purdue Boilermakers, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Creighton Bluejays.

All No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have advanced to Sweet 16, the fifth time in the history of the NCAA (since expansion).

When is the Sweet 16 for Men's March Madness?

The East and West regionals will take place on Thursday, March 28 and the South and Midwest games will tip off on Friday, March 29. The West and South regions' games will be broadcast live on CBS, while TBS and TruTV will host the East and Midwest regions' games.

Men's March Madness Sweet 16 locations

The Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, will host the games for the West region, while the East games will get underway at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, will play host to the South Region games. For the Midwest games, it will be Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan.

Men's March Madness Sweet 16 schedule

Thursday, March 28

West Region

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson, 7:09 p.m. EST

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama, 9:39 p.m. EST

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. EST

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois, 10:09 p.m. EST

Friday, March 29

South Region

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State, 7:09 p.m. EST

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke, 9:39 p.m. EST

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga, 7:39 p.m. EST

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton, 10:09 p.m. EST

After this round, the winning teams will advance to the Elite Eight, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

