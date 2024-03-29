March Madness announcers today, March 29: Full list of broadcast personalities for Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

One half of March Madness' Sweet 16 rounds are in the books, and just four more spots remain in the Elite Eight. A slate of four games will take place on Friday night to determine who will advance and who will be sent home.

The four remaining games in the Sweet 16 round will take place on CBS, TBS, or TruTV, with two games on each network.

There will be one broadcast crew per network, and each crew will do two games total tonight. Here is a look at the announcers for today's games in the Sweet 16.

Also Read: Duke vs Houston basketball injury report and prediction, March 29 ahead of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 2024

March Madness announcers today for Sweet 16

Game Announcers (2) Marquette vs. (11) NC State Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson (1) Purdue vs. (5) Gonzaga Catalon/Lappas/Washburn (1) Houston vs. (4) Duke Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Creighton Catalon/Lappas/Washburn

What are the tipoff times for today's March Madness games?

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State: 7:09 p.m. EST

The second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles will face off against the 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack beginning at 7:09 p.m. EST on CBS from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Marquette defeated Western Kentucky 87-69 in the first round of the tournament. Marquette's leading scorer, Kam Jones, posted a game-high 28 points in their victory over the Hilltoppers, shooting 5-10 from three.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Indianapolis

The Golden Eagles met the Colorado Buffaloes in the second round and narrowly escaped the upset with an 81-77 victory behind 21 points from Tyler Kolek.

NC State will be attempting to earn their eighth consecutive win tonight after winning the ACC championship, followed by defeating Texas Tech and Oakland through the first two rounds.

Ben Middlebrooks tallied 21 points off the bench in their 79-73 first-round victory over Texas Tech. Senior forward DJ Burns Jr. posted 24 points and 11 rebounds in the second-round 79-73 overtime victory against Oakland.

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga: 7:39 p.m. EST

The No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers will take on the No. 5-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs, tipping off at 7:39 p.m. EST on TBS/truTV from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Purdue has won their first two games of March Madness by double digits, which shows why they earned a top seed this year. Zach Edey was unstoppable in the first round, a 78-50 victory over Grambling State, finishing with 30 points and 21 rebounds.

Utah State v Purdue

Edey then followed that game up with a 23-point, 14-rebound game in the second round against No. 8-seed Utah State.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have also had two double-digit margins of victory through the first two rounds of March Madness.

Graham Ike finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first round, a 96-65 victory against McNeese. Senior forward Anton Watson nearly finished with a triple-double in that game, tallying 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Bulldogs upset the Jayhawks in round two, 89-68, behind 21 points and six boards from Anton Watson. Ben Gregg and Graham Ike both contributed 15 points and 9 rebounds each.

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke: 9:39 p.m. EST

The No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars face off against the No. 4-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the Sweet 16 beginning at 9:39 p.m. EST on CBS from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

The Houston Cougars easily defeated No. 16-seeded Longwood in the first round of March Madness, 86-46.

They had 17 points in that game from their leading scorer, L.J. Cryer, and 11 points with nine assists from Naismith Player of the Year finalist Jamal Shead.

The Cougars narrowly escaped with a victory against Texas A&M in round two, a 100-95 overtime win. Houston finished that game with three starters scoring 20 or more points.

Texas A&M v Houston

Jamal Shead played a massive role in their victory, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp posted a game-high 30 points against the Aggies and added four assists as well.

The Duke Blue Devils have double-digit victories in both games through the first two rounds of March Madness. They defeated Vermont 64-47 in the first round, behind 15 points each from both Jared McCain and Mark Mitchell.

The Blue Devils then went on to easily defeat James Madison in the second round, 93-55.

Jared McCain exploded for 30 points, shooting an outstanding 8-11 from three-point range. Tyrese Procter also chipped in 18 points as well as five assists against the Duke's.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton: 9:09 p.m. EST

The No. 2-seeded Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the No. 3-seeded Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet 16 beginning at 9:09 p.m. EST.

This matchup will broadcast on TBS and TruTV from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The Tennessee Volunteers easily handled the No. 15-seeded Saint Peter's Peacocks in the first round of March Madness, 83-49.

Naismith Player of the Year finalist Dalton Knecht finished with a game-high 23 points and added eight boards against Saint Peter's.

Texas v Tennessee

Junior guard Zakai Zeigler also contributed 11 points and 10 assists in the Vol's first game of the tournament.

Tennessee had to fend off a great effort from the Texas Longhorns in round two, winning 62-58. The Volunteers allowed just 19 points to the Longhorns in the first half and were able to maintain that lead to the end of the game.

Dalton Knecht once again led the way for Tennessee, finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Tobe Awaka also gave the Volunteers a big 11 minutes off the bench, recording 10 points and five rebounds.

The Creighton Bluejays defeated Akron 77-60 in the first round behind 23 points and eight rebounds from Ryan Kalkbrenner, along with a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double from Baylor Scheierman.

Creighton was taken to double overtime in their second-round March Madness matchup against Oregon. They outscored the Ducks 24 to 11 in the overtime periods to emerge victorious 86-73. Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Bluejays.

March Madness games schedule today

Game Time (ET) TV/Live stream Announcers No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State 7:09 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga 7:39 p.m. TBS, truTV Catalon/Lappas/Washburn No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke Approx. 9:40 p.m. CBS, Paramount+ Eagle/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton Approx. 10:10 p.m. TBS, truTV Catalon/Lappas/Washburn

Also Read: NC State vs Marquette basketball injury report and prediction, March 29 ahead of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 2024

Poll : Will you watch all four Sweet 16 games tonight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion